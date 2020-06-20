e-paper
Home / Cricket / Former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19

The 34-year-old Nafees Iqbal has played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively.

cricket Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
File photo of Nafees Iqbal
Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong.

Nafees Iqbal a right-handed opening batsman, made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the national reckoning since 2006.

Last month, Bangladesh’s development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Pakistan’s three cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz -- have also tested for positive the virus.

