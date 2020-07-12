e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19 - Reports

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19 - Reports

Chauhan is known for his opening partnerships with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. He has 2084 runs to his credit in Test cricket but never managed to score a century. He scored 16 half-centuries and had a highest Test score of 97 runs.

cricket Updated: Jul 12, 2020 01:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
File photo of former India opener Chetan Chauhan.
File photo of former India opener Chetan Chauhan.(Twitter)
         

Former India opener and Bharatiya Janata Party politician Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports. Chauhan, who is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, represented the Indian cricket team in 40 Test matches and 7 one-day internationals.

Chauhan is known for his opening partnerships with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. He has 2084 runs to his credit in Test cricket but never managed to score a century. He scored 16 half-centuries and had a highest Test score of 97 runs.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to confirm the news. “Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji,” Chopra wrote on Twitter. 

Chetan Chauhan has been active in cricket administration as well and he has been associated with the Delhi & District Cricket Association in the past.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In