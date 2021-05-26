Home / Cricket / Former Mumbai player Ranjita Rane dies after battling cancer
"Deeply saddened to inform that ex-Mumbai cricketer and scorer Ranjita Rane has passed away," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official said.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Former Mumbai player and scorer Ranjita Rane died Mumbai on Wednesday after battling cancer.

She was in her mid 40s.

A well-known MCA scorer, who knew Rane, said she was admitted to a city hospital for the past fortnight.

Rane, an all-rounder, who bowled medium pace, played 44 first class matches for Mumbai from 1995 to 2003.

Another cricketer Prabhubhai Parmar, who had represented Saurashtra in domestic cricket, died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

"Everyone at SCA is deeply saddened by the sad demise of Prabhubhai Parmar, yesteryear's Cricketer of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today fighting hard battle against Covid-19," the SCA said in a media statement on late Tuesday night.

The 76-year-old had played four Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra in 1968-69.

Earlier on Monday, his wife too had lost her battle against Covid-19.

Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah expressed deep grief upon losing Prabhubhai.

He fondly remembered meeting Prabhubhai in December 2017 and spending memorable time with him at his residence in Bhavnagar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
