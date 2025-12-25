Four pacers to receive England at MCG; Steve Smith explains Australia's no-spinner strategy for Boxing Day Test

Australia’s pace-first thinking for the fourth Ashes Test has been set out in plain terms by stand-in captain Steve Smith, who said the surface and recent trendlines have made it hard to justify a specialist spinner in Melbourne. Steve Smith speaks during a press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AFP)

Speaking at the MCG on Thursday, Smith framed Australia’s decision as a response to conditions rather than a philosophical knock on spin. The pitch, he indicated, looks primed to reward seam movement, making an extra fast-bowling option feel more valuable than a frontline spinner.

Australia’s horses for courses strategy

“A lot of wickets we’re playing on at present are certainly more seam-friendly than spin-friendly,” Smith said on Thursday. “Last week was an anomaly; we saw some rough, and we saw Nathan come into play big-time.”

“It’s a tricky one. You’ve just got to play what surface you’re presented with, and this one out here looks like it’s going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers,” said Steve Smith.

The comments underline how Australia are reading the series: when the pitch stays tight, green and hard, the quickest route to wickets is often the ball doing something in the air and off the deck. In that scenario, captains tend to chase control through pace, cycling bowlers, attacking the stumps, keeping sharp fields, and hunting breakthroughs in short bursts.

Smith’s Adelaide reference is also revealing. He called it an anomaly because it was one of those rare wickets where the surface visibly roughed up and spin suddenly became a decisive lever. Nathan Lyon’s influence there, Smith suggested, was less about selection theory and more about the pitch finally offering a spinner a clear route into the game.

Melbourne, by contrast, is being treated as a different contest. If there is early moisture, cloud cover, or grass that keeps the ball nibbling, Australia believe they can sustain pressure with seam alone, and keep the workload spread across multiple quicks rather than forcing a spinner to operate as a holding bowler.

For England’s batters, the subtext is obvious: expect relentless pace, constant movement, and a game where survival in the first 20 overs of each innings may decide everything else. For Australia, the gamble is equally clear, that the pitch will remain seam-friendly long enough to make the no-spinner call like ruthless pragmatism rather than a missed opportunity if the surface flattens on the last two days.