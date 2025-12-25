Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes, Ollie Pope dropped: England announce playing XI for MCG Test

England have named their playing XI for the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, confirming two changes for the fourth match of the series and delivering a major blow in the process: Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a left-side strain, according to the ECB. Jofra Archer walks onto the field for the England bowling innings.(REUTERS)

Archer’s absence forces a reshuffling of England’s pace group for a fixture that often sets the tone for the back half of an Australian summer. Gus Atkinsoin returns after missing the third Test in Adelaide, coming straight back into the XI as England look to fight for pride at the iconic MCG.

Archer out, Pope dropped

While Archer’s injury is the headline, England have also made a significant batting call. Ollie Pope has been left out, with Jacob Bethell drafted in and immediately entrusted with the number three slot. Bethell, the Warwickshire batter, is set to join openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the top of the order, before Joe Root and Harry Brook anchor the middle.

The decision to elevate Jacob Bethell into one of the most scrutinised positions in English cricket underlines England’s intent to be proactive rather than conservative. Number three in Australia is a job that demands both technique and temperament, often against a relatively new ball and relentless scrutiny; England are signalling they want clarity in roles and a firm batting structure from the first session.

Ben Stokes, obviously, continues as the captain and will again be central to England’s balance, while Jamie Smith will play as the wicketkeeper. Will Jacks retains his place, offering England additional flexibility with bat and ball as they shape their attack for MCG conditions.

Atkinson is set to link up with Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue as England’s frontline seam options, with Stokes and Jacks providing additional support as required.

England will take the field at the MCG knowing the margins are now even thinner. Archer’s tour-ending injury removes an express option at a critical stage, and Pope’s omission adds pressure to the top and the middle order to set the tone early. England’s selection, then, reads like a statement: accept the disruption, commit to defined roles, and back fresh energy to change the narrative at the MCG.

England XI for 4th Ashes Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue