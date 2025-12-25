BCCI's money machine rolls on despite Dream11 exit, ICC share dip: Higher valuation jersey deal acts as insulator

BCCI’s finances have remained comfortably buoyant even after the exit of Dream11, a sponsor loss that, in most sports ecosystems, would trigger immediate belt-tightening. Instead, the board’s internal budget note frames the episode as a short-term commercial disruption, not a structural threat. The BCCI logo(@ImTanujSingh/x.com)

“Notwithstanding the withdrawal of sponsors such as Dream11 and other entities affected by recent legislative changes, BCCI had successfully secured a new jersey sponsorship at a higher valuation for another two-and-a-half-year cycle,” a note, accessed by Cricbuzz, stated.

How BCCI insulated itself from a sponsor shock

Dream11’s withdrawal came in the wake of legislative changes that affected online gaming-linked brands, a category that has been a major spender in Indian sports. The key difference with BCCI is that sponsorship is just one part of a much broader revenue engine, and the board’s inventory is valuable enough to attract replacements quickly even when an entire sector turns uncertain.

The note emphasizes that the shortfall created by Dream11’s exit was offset through a new jersey arrangement at a higher valuation and then strengthened through additional partnerships, including those with Adidas and Apollo Tyres. The subtext is unmistakable: for BCCI, sponsor churn is a manageable event inside a portfolio, not an existential crisis.

The numbers behind the confidence

The budget's projection places BCCI’s total income for FY 2025-26 at INR 8,963 crore, a figure that is lower than the previous year. The note attributes this largely to a reduced share from ICC events, pointing to softer receipts from global cricket’s central pool as the primary reason for the year-on-year drop.

Even so, the financial cushion is striking. The board’s interest income is estimated at INR 1,500 crore, up from INR 1,369 crore previously, a reminder that BCCI’s reserves are now large enough to generate significant annual returns through treasury management alone. When an organisation can earn four-figure crores without selling a single ticket, sponsor exits naturally look less threatening.

The note also highlights the scale of BCCI’s accumulated strength: the general fund increased from INR 7,9888 crore to INR 11,346 crore in FY 2024-25, translating into a surplus of INR 6,728 crore, while still earmarking INR 500 crore for infrastructure subsidies, a signal that long-term development spending is protected, not postponed.

At the same time, the budget appears deliberately conservative. Provisions include INR 3,320 crore for income tax, INR 1,000 crore for contingencies, and around INR 160 crore for pending litigation costs. The overall picture, then, is of a board that is planning for obligations and uncertainty while still projecting a hefty surplus.

For cricket’s richest institution, the Dream11 episode reads less like a scare and more like a stress test it passed without breaking a stride.