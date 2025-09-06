Fresh drama in Women's World Cup, Pakistan to opt out of opening ceremony and captain's photoshoot in India: Report

The Women's World Cup is around the corner. The premier 50-over tournament will kickstart on September 30 with the opening match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that singer Shreya Ghoshal will be performing at the opening ceremony at the ACA Stadium. However, according to a report in Geo News, Pakistan is all set to give the opening ceremony a miss and to make matters worse, the side will also pull out of the captain's photoshoot as skipper Fatima Sana won't be travelling to India. According to a report, Pakistan is going to pull out of the Women's World Cup opening ceremony(AP)

The Women's World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka with Pakistan playing all of its matches in Colombo. The contest between India and Pakistan will also go ahead in Colombo on October 5.

A grand opening ceremony has been scheduled before the opening match of the tournament. All the participating teams and their captains are also expected to attend a joint press conference and photoshoot with the coveted trophy, as per the usual practice.

However, according to Geo News, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will not travel to India and it is due to the fusion formula decided for the tournament. According to the formula, neither India nor Pakistan will travel across the border for any ICC tournament for the next three years.

This agreement was reached before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

If Pakistan reach the semi-final or the final of the Women's World Cup, then those matches will also be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2.

Shreya Ghoshal to perform

It must be mentioned that Shreya Ghoshal has also recorded the tournament’s official anthem, 'Bring it Home'. She will deliver a live performance at the opening ceremony, celebrating the energy, spirit, and unity of women’s cricket on the global stage.

The tournament tickets will be available at record-low prices for any global event. The tickets for all league matches in India are priced at just INR 100.

The Women's World Cup will be played from September 30 to November 2. After 12 years, the tournament returns to India.