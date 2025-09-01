Search Search
Monday, Sept 01, 2025
ICC announces 239 percent jump from last edition for Women's World Cup 2025 winners. Check out whopping amount

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 12:51 pm IST

ICC announces prize money for the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka. 

The Women's 50-over World Cup is around the corner, and fans of the sport cannot wait for the tournament to begin on September 30 with the opening encounter between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. As just one month remains before the start of the competition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the prize money, marking a staggering fourfold increase.

ICC announces prize money for the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup(PTI)
ICC announces prize money for the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup(PTI)

The tournament, which will be held from September 30 to November 2, will see the total prize money being kept at USD 13.88 million, a rise of 297 per cent from USD 3.5 million for the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022.

The total prize pot for the women's tournament has now eclipsed the money for the Men's ODI World Cup in 2023, which had a total tally of USD 10 million.

The winners of the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup will receive USD 4.48 million, marking a 239 per cent increase from USD 1.32 million awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years back.

The winners’ purse at the last Men’s World Cup in 2023 was USD 4 million. It must be mentioned that a decision to introduce pay parity was announced before the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: India Women's World Cup squad announced: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead; no place for Shafali Verma

The upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 will be played across five venues - Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

How the prize pot has been distributed

The tournament's prize money has been increased for every stage. The runners-up will get USD 2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent compared to the USD 600,000 England received for reaching the final of the 2022 edition.

The two losing semi-finalists will take home USD 1.12 million each (up from USD 300,000 in 2022). Every group stage will guarantee the winning team USD 34,314.

The teams finishing fifth and sixth will each take home USD 700,000, and those in seventh and eighth place will earn USD 280,000. Each participating team is guaranteed USD 250,000.

“This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth,” ICC chairman Jay Shah said in an official statement.

“Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally," he added.

Follow Us On