From biggest foodie to the one who loves to shop, Team India players spill the beans on teammates - Watch

The camaraderie between the Indian cricket team players was quite clear as Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul took part in a Rapid Fire session where they spilled beans on their teammates.

In a BCCI video with the caption “Who is always hungry? Who is a phone addict? Many fun facts about #TeamIndia on the sidelines of a headshot shoot”, the five cricketers were asked a number of questions about their teammates.

In the video, they had to answer questions like “who is most likely to sleep anywhere?” and “Who is the biggest foodie in the team”with all of them coming up with interesting answers.

While there was a unanimous choice that Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan are the ‘forgetful ones’, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were chosen as the ‘shopaholics’ of the team.

Following the T20I series that ended 1-1, Virat Kohli & Co will take on Australia in the four-match Test series with the first encounter beginning on December 6 in Adelaide.

Currently, they are playing a warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney and they had a useful outing on Thursday with five of their batsmen hitting half centuries on Thursday against a Cricket Australia XI.

Virat Kohli (64) and teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw (66) were among the five Indian batsmen who struck fifties with Cheteshwar Pujara (54), Ajinkya Rahane (56), and Hanuma Vihari (53) being the others.

