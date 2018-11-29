India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag picks openers for Test series

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul should open the innings for the team when they take on Australia in the forthcoming Test series, starting December 6. India are scheduled to play four Tests against Australia with the first match of the series set to be played at the Adelaide Oval.

Sehwag feels that India should go with Rahul and Shaw at the top of the order, considering Murali Vijay has had his fair share of chances and he hasn’t been able to make the most of it in recent times.

“I think if I am the captain I will give full series to KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw because Murali Vijay got his chance and now he has to wait for his chance again,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz. “If anyone flops in eight innings then I will think of giving Murali Vijay a chance. I think those who have been waiting for their turn should get fair chance to prove themselves.”

“Prithvi Shaw has proved himself. He scored a hundred on debut and scored 60 odd runs in the next match so he is the future and he will play for the next 10-12 years. So he should get the full quota of matches in the series. I don’t see Murali Vijay playing in the Test matches in Australia,” he added.

Vijay was dropped for the final two matches in England and didn’t feature against Windies last month either. Also, Vijay failed to make the most of his chance while playing for Indian A in New Zealand as he was out cheaply in the first unofficial Test.

