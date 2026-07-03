'Teach Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a little patience': Ex-India wicketkeeper's advice on 15-year-old's India wait

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait for his India debut continues, even as the clamour for his inclusion grows louder. The 15-year-old batting sensation remained on the sidelines during the T20I series against Ireland and was once again left out of the playing XI for the opening match against England. Despite his continued absence, the excitement around him has not faded. Fresh off a sensational IPL season, Sooryavanshi has earned widespread backing from former cricketers and experts, many of whom believe he deserves an opportunity sooner rather than later. With expectations building and India's top order under scrutiny, the teenager's long-awaited debut appears to be only a matter of time. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is waiting for his India debut. (AFP)

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel believes Sooryavanshi's debut is only a matter of time, but stressed that clear communication from the team management will be crucial while handling a youngster of his age.

“I feel that at some point in this series, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity. But at this point in time, communication is something which is very important. You know, when you are part of a coaching staff, you have to make sure that you are giving away the right signals to a batter," Patel said on JioStar.

The former India wicketkeeper added that keeping Sooryavanshi informed about his role would help him stay patient while waiting for his debut.

"Even if you are not going to make him play, you have to tell him that fact. He's a 15-year-old kid. You have to speak to him carefully. You have to teach him a little patience. Because when you are playing for India, when you are picked for India, there are a lot of other players as well who have done really well," he added.

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Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals. The teenage opener finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, piling up 776 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30.

“There is no place for Sooryavanshi” Patel also defended India's current batting combination, saying Sanju Samson deserves a longer run while explaining why there is no immediate place for Sooryavanshi in the playing XI.

“Talking about Sanju Samson. You know, he was the Player of the Series in the World Cup. You have Ishan Kishan, who is batting at No. 3 and is the No. 1 ICC-ranked player. No. 2 is Abhishek Sharma. At this point in time, there is no place, and you have to communicate that really well to Vaibhav Suryavanshi," he added.