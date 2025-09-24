Gambhir under fire for 'unacceptable' U-turn on Sanju Samson in Bangladesh game: 'This defies logic'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was criticised on Wednesday during their second Super Four game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 against Bangladesh in Dubai for holding back Sanju Samson for the No. 8 spot in the batting line-up. The move came a day after India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate assured that the management is backing Samson as a No. 5 option. Sanju Samson did not get to bat against Bangladesh

Samson was not picked as India's designated opener for the Asia Cup, despite having batted at that position in all 12 innings for the team since the end of the T20 World Cup last year, which included three century knocks. He batted at No. 3 against Oman, scoring a patient fifty, before being sent at No. 5.

On Tuesday, speaking to the media in the pre-match presser, Ten Doeschate admitted that Samson will be backed as a No. 5 batter in T20I cricket, and that he is the best fit for the job. “Sanju has had two decent chances and he’s still figuring out how to play that role (at No. 5). The surface got a little bit tired in the Pakistan game. We’re really looking for a No. 5. We believe Sanju is the best man for that job, and we’ve got no doubt he’ll figure out how to play that role in the future," he said.

However, during the match against Bangladesh, India shuffled the line-up, sending Shivam Dube at No. 3, a move that failed, before picking Hardik Pandya at No. 5. In fact, Samson did not have to bat as Tilak Varma and Axar Patel were sent ahead with India managing 168 for six in 20 overs.

Furious at the move, former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh lashed out Gambhir, tweeting: “Sanju Samson at no 8 defies any cricketing logic. It’s simply unacceptable.”

Abhishek Sharma once again showed why he has retained the No.1 ranking spot in T20I batting, as he smashed a 37-ball-75 before indiscreet cricket from the other batters restricted India to a par 168 for six. He stitched a 77-run opening stand alongside Shubman Gill in just 38 balls, of which 72 runs came in the powerplay, their best show thus far in the batting phase in the tournament.

However, the rest of the line-up failed to impress - whether it was Gill, Tilak or skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was caught brilliantly down the leg-side by stand-in captain and keeper Jaker Ali.

