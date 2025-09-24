India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav and Co. look to seal a spot in final

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are on a roll in the ongoing Asia Cup with an unbeaten streak so far, and they will look to extend it when they face Bangladesh tonight at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Men in Blue have played a fearless brand of cricket in the tournament as they have faced no difficulty in the first four matches, claiming clinical victories. ...Read More

Abhishek Sharma has been a force to reckon with and performing astonishingly well at the top of the order, leading the scoring charts with 173 runs at a strike rate of 208.43. Shubman Gill also regained some form in the last match against Pakistan, where he smashed 47 runs at a strike rate of over 150. Meanwhile, the batting position of Sanju Samson still remains an area of concern for them as it seems like he is not a right fit at middle-order with India adopting a fearless approach.

In the bowling department, spinners Vaun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have been the key for India, with the trio exploiting the slow surfaces quite well in their respective mastery. However, Jasprit Bumrah's form is a bit of concern as he has not been at his best in the tournament so far and against Pakistan he turned out to be a bit expensive by leaking 45 runs in 4 overs.

Historically, the matchup has been one-sided, with Bangladesh winning only once in 17 T20 clashes against India. The gulf in quality and experience between the two sides has often dictated outcomes, though Bangladesh will hope to turn the tide in this high-stakes encounter. On paper, Bangladesh appear heavily outmatched against India. With T20Is not being their strongest format, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will fancy their chances of securing another comprehensive victory if they execute their plans well.

Bangladesh's two best T20 batters -- skipper Litton Das (129 plus) and Towhid Hridoy (SR 124 plus) have mediocre numbers to show for their efforts.

Bangladesh boast a five-man bowling attack led by pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib—solid if not spectacular. Mustafizur, armed with his IPL experience and deceptive slower deliveries, will look to challenge the Indian batters with questions they cannot afford to take lightly.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bangladesh Probable XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman