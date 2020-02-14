Gautam Gambhir identifies why cricket has become a more ‘physical’ game

cricket

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:09 IST

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir credits T20s for ushering in a fitness revolution in cricket. Speaking at an event, Gambhir said that T20s made cricket a more physical game and teams have become fitter. “If you look at the current team’s players, they are physically very fit as compared to earlier times. It is because earlier, physical fitness was not given that much importance. Since T20 format has come, cricket has become a physical sport,” Gambhir said.

“When I started playing cricket, there was no T20 cricket. It was not a physical sport but was a technical one. But if now you are not physically fit, I do not think you can do well in any format,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician also encouraged girls to take up sports as this would make the society a more cohesive place.

“If girls take up any sport, it is a big step towards our vision of making a sporting country. I would want girls to take cricket as seriously as men take it. If you look at the current women’s team, they have played World Cup semi-finals and before that, they have been runner up of the World Cup. It is a very good sign for the country,” he said.