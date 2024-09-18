Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: India head coach to address media at 12 pm ahead of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: India head coach Gautam Gambhir is all set to address the media at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh on Thursday at the very same venue. This will be his second press conference since assuming the role in the Indian set-up. ...Read More

Gambhir is expected to talk about India's preparation in the upcoming Test match against Bangladesh, who recently scripted a 2-0 clean sweep against Pakistan last month, and the significance of the contest, which will include a second Test in Kanpur's Green Park stadium next week, amid the ten-team contest in the ongoing World Test Championship. Gambhir is also expected to talk about the kind of pitch India might expect in Chennai and how it could affect their team combination. The former India cricketer could also shed light on the possible playing XI for the team and talk about the arrival of South Africa great Morne Morkel to the set-up as the new India bowling coach.

Earlier on Tuesday, India captain Rohgit Sharma had addressed the media, wher he talked about India's preparations for the series, where few of the players are coming in following their respective performances in the Duleep Trophy earlier this month, and on what the team expects from the experienced KL Rahul.