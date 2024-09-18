Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: India head coach to address media at 12 pm ahead of IND vs BAN 1st Test
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: India head coach Gautam Gambhir is all set to address the media at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh on Thursday at the very same venue. This will be his second press conference since assuming the role in the Indian set-up. ...Read More
Gambhir is expected to talk about India's preparation in the upcoming Test match against Bangladesh, who recently scripted a 2-0 clean sweep against Pakistan last month, and the significance of the contest, which will include a second Test in Kanpur's Green Park stadium next week, amid the ten-team contest in the ongoing World Test Championship. Gambhir is also expected to talk about the kind of pitch India might expect in Chennai and how it could affect their team combination. The former India cricketer could also shed light on the possible playing XI for the team and talk about the arrival of South Africa great Morne Morkel to the set-up as the new India bowling coach.
Earlier on Tuesday, India captain Rohgit Sharma had addressed the media, wher he talked about India's preparations for the series, where few of the players are coming in following their respective performances in the Duleep Trophy earlier this month, and on what the team expects from the experienced KL Rahul.
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: What did Rohit Sharma say on the Bangladesh Test series challenge
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: Taking to the media on Tuesday, Rohit, who is set to return to action after a month-long break, having last appeared in the ODI tour of Sri Lanka in early September, said: "Every team wants to beat India, they all enjoy that, lene do maze (let them enjoy). We have played lot of cricket against variety of teams. We will focus on our own game. When England came they also spoke a lot in the press conferences, but we do not focus on that; We try to play good cricket and not think too much about opposition."
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: What India need to do to reach the WTC final?
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: India, who have 10 Tests remaining - five at home against Bangladesh (2) and New Zealand (3) and other five in Australia - have to secure at least five wins to have a chance at making the final for the third straight time. If India can keep their record at home intact in the series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, even a defeat in Australia could take them through to the final.
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: How important is the Test series against Bangladesh for India?
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: India currently stand top of the WTC points table with 68.52 PCT from six wins in nine matches. A 2-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh could imply a PCT of 74.24, leaving them from just three wins aways from guaranteeing a spot in the WTC final for the third straight time.
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: When is the 1st Bangladesh Test?
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: The opening match of the two-Test series against Bangladesh begins on September 19 (Thursday) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: A look at India's full squad for the 1st Bangladesh Test
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: Here is India's full squad for the opening Test match of the two-game series against Bangladesh…
Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: At what time will the India head coach address the media?
Gautam Gambhir press conference Live: The India head coach is expected to address the media at 12 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where India have been practicing for the Test series against Bangladesh since last Thursday (September 12)
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the press conference of India head coach Gautam Gambhir in Chennai. Stay tuned for more updates!