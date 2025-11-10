Gautam Gambhir refuses to mention Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; brushes aside 'individual milestones': ‘The bottom line…’

The recent ODI series against Australia marked the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket after an absence of almost eight months. The two senior statesmen who have called time on their Test and T20I careers will continue to play the 50-over format, and their goal is firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup. The three matches saw India go down 1-2 as the side lost the opening two games in Perth and Adelaide. However, the visitors walked away with a consolation win in the series finale in Sydney. Gautam Gambhir had his say on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performances.

India might have lost the series, but Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Series, returning scores of 8, 73, and 121*. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir brushed aside the individual performance, saying he is not pleased with the fact of India squandering the three-match series.

Speaking about Virat Kohli, the 37-year-old got out for ducks in the first two ODIs; however, he was able to bounce back with an unbeaten 74-run knock in Sydney. During his interview with the BCCI.TV, Gambhir didn't mention Rohit and Virat even once as he spoke about India's loss.

The former India opener stated that he would never be happy with a series loss, and individual performances will always take a back seat to him when it comes to being a coach.

“Look, I don't think so, honestly. I think I've always been a believer that it's not about the individual performances. Yes, I can be very happy with the individual performances, yes. And I will always remain happy with individual performances, but ultimately, we lost the ODI series. That's the bottom line. And I can never celebrate a series loss as a coach,” said Gambhir.

“As a player, I can appreciate individuals, but as a coach, I think it is my moral responsibility that we as a nation and we as individuals should never, never celebrate a series loss. Ultimately, we are representing the country,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that before the ODI series against Australia, Rohit was removed as captain, and the baton was passed to Shubman Gill.

India win the T20I series

After the ODI series, India squared off against Australia in a five-match T20I series, which the visitors ultimately won 2-1. The first and final matches of the series were abandoned due to rain in Canberra and Brisbane.

Gambhir exuded satisfaction with the series win; however, he stated that the team still has a long way to go if they are to win the T20 World Cup next year, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

“T20 series was different. We won the series. A lot of positives, but a lot of learnings as well. We still are not where we want to be in three months down the line, because the bigger picture is not the series, but the World Cup as well,” said Gambhir.

"So hopefully, by the time the World Cup comes, I think we are in that space where we want to be before the World Cup. That has been the ideology from day one. When I took over as the head coach from Sri Lanka till now, it hasn't changed, I think.