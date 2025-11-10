Gautam Gambhir will stop at nothing to ensure India's series loss is never celebrated: 'Just throw guys in the deep sea'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir provided a glimpse into his mindset as he sat down to narrate what works and what shouldn't in Indian cricket. In his 16-month tenure as India's coach, Gambhir has experienced several highs – winning the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and drawing a Test series in England – and lows – losing a home Test series against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia – but as he remains a crucial figure heading into next year's T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup in 2027, how Gambhir shapes himself and this team will bear a lot of significance. Gautam Gambhir appears fiercely motivated in his plans for the Indian team(AFP)

While Gambhir has been at the receiving end of social media backlash, he hasn't allowed it to affect him. With his players back in India following a T20I series win in Australia, Gambhir insisted that a series loss should never be celebrated, regardless of how low-profile it is. India recently lost the ODI series to Australia 2-1, with Gambhir reminding that it shouldn't be brushed under the carpet.

"As a nation, and as individuals, we should never celebrate a series loss," he said in a BCCI teaser video.

Watch the video below:

While the full interview has yet to be released, Gambhir raised the intrigue factor even more when he teased how to bring out the best in players. When Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, India had to find a new captain. With just a month left for the tour of England, the team management promoted Shubman Gill to that role, and boy, what a move it turned out to be. Gill led from the front, amassing 774 runs across five Tests as India heroically drew the series in the UK for a second consecutive time.

"Throw guys in the deep sea. As simple as it can get. We did the same with Shubman as well when he was appointed as the Test captain," Gambhir pointed out.