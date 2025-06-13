Gautam Gambhir rushes back to India due to family emergency; mother in ICU: Report

India head coach Gautam Gambhir rushed back to India hours before the India vs India A intra-squad practice match in Kent due to a family emergency. India head Coach Gautam Gambhir(Hindustan Times)

According to a RevSportz report, Gambhir's mother, Seema, suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU.

Gambhir is expected to rejoin the Indian team before the start of the first Test against England in Leeds on June 20.

Gambhir was not part of the practice session on Thursday.

(More to follow…)