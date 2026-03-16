Gautam Gambhir throws down coaching gauntlet at MS Dhoni after 'smile' post: ‘Wish one day he could be in my position’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir reflected on his recent social media exchange with former teammate MS Dhoni, who was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8 to watch India win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for a record third time. Gautam Gambhir recently coached the Indian team to 2026 T20 World Cup win

After the final, Dhoni, who had led India to their maiden T20 World Cup title, shared a congratulatory message for the team on Instagram, while also poking fun at Gambhir.

“Coach Sahab smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done,” Dhoni wrote in the post.

ALSO READ: Fee paid to Pakistani cricketers contributes to Indian deaths: Gavaskar fumes at blood money spent by Sunrisers Leeds

Gambhir had replied to the message on social media, but speaking at the RevSportz Trailblazers Conclave on Monday, the India coach revisited the exchange and jokingly challenged Dhoni to take up a similar role in the future.

“Good on him to come and watch the World Cup final. Good on him to ask me to smile, and I wish one day he could be in my position so that I can write the same thing, and hopefully he can smile from the dugout,” Gambhir said.

While said in a light-hearted tone, Gambhir’s remark indirectly threw a coaching gauntlet at Dhoni, who continues to remain an active cricketer.

Gambhir is currently on a short break from international assignments, with India next scheduled to play a white-ball series against Afghanistan in June. Dhoni, meanwhile, is set to return to action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings.

There had been speculation around Dhoni’s role in the playing XI this season, particularly after the franchise signed wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, but the team management later confirmed that the veteran will be available for the entire tournament.

The 44-year-old has already joined the CSK camp in Chennai earlier this month and has been training with the squad led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Last season, Dhoni was largely used in brief cameo appearances in the death overs, scoring 196 runs from 13 innings.