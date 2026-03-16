Fee paid to Pakistani cricketers contributes to Indian deaths: Gavaskar fumes at blood money spent by Sunrisers Leeds

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels the backlash received by the Sunrisers Leeds for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction is understandable, given the recent history between the two countries. The Sunrisers Leeds, co-owned by Kavya Maran, signed Abrar for £190,000, roughly ₹2.3 crore. However, the decision was met with severe hatred on social media, with questions raised over SRL for picking a Pakistan player despite all that happened in Pahalgam last year. Sunil Gavaskar did not like Sunrisers Leeds' decision to pick Abrar Ahmed (AFP Images)

For Gavaskar, the strong reaction comes along expected lines, with the legendary cricketer reminding people of Pakistan’s troubled history with India. Pakistan cricketers were suspended from the Indian Premier League after the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks. Eleven years later, the ghastly 2019 Pulwama attack served as another reminder of why Indian cricket has stayed away from Pakistan. Lastly, Gavaskar cited the Pahalgam terror attack to argue that money spent on a Pakistani cricketer indirectly contributes to Indian casualties.

Also Read: BCCI reacts to Sunrisers Leeds bringing Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed on board for Hundred

“The furore created by the acquisition of a Pakistani player by the Indian owner of a franchise in The Hundred is hardly surprising. Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL. Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-day.

Not too long ago, the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman after several Indians were killed in the country. If a decision like that could be taken, the SRL fiasco only reinforces the idea that Indian cricket has no room for violence or killings targeting its own citizens.

Gavaskar appalled Hours after the purchase, SRL’s X handle was deactivated, only to return once the flood of criticism subsided. It was even more surprising when coach Daniel Vettori revealed that another Pakistan spinner, Usman Tariq, was also on their radar. It was the franchise’s insensitivity that appalled Gavaskar the most.

“Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian, then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It’s as simple as that. Daniel Vettori, the coach of the team in The Hundred who hails from New Zealand, may not understand this simple dynamic, and so may have wanted some Pakistani players in his team, but surely the owner should have had an understanding of the situation and discouraged the purchase. Is winning a tournament in a format that no other country plays in much more important than Indian lives?” Gavaskar pointed out.