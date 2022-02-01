Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

‘Don't create something which you can't’: Gambhir wants hunt for next Kapil Dev to end, points ‘where the problem lies’

The pace bowling department too has witnessed an upward graph, while Indian spinners still continue to make a lasting impact in most of the matches.
Former India batsman and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.  (Getty/File)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Team India has emerged to be one of the most formidable unit across any formats at home or away conditions. The team boast of a solid batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul leading the charge. The pace bowling department too has witnessed an upward graph, while Indian spinners still continue to make a lasting impact in most of the matches. 

However, if there is one area that India still are struggling to find a representative is the fast bowling all-rounder slot. Over the years several players such as Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya have raised hopes but have failed to sustain themselves at the top. 

Looking at the trend, former India batter Gautam Gambhir stated that the BCCI should start grooming players for the role at the domestic level and then make them a part of the national setup. 

"We keep talking about not having an all-rounder since Kapil Dev, to be honest. So move on and try to develop people at the Ranji Trophy, and once they get ready, get them in international cricket,” the former India player told Sports Today.

Gambhir feels it is time that BCCI accept this and look for ways to groom youngsters at domestic and India A level. He added the international circuit is meant for delivering and not grooming talents. 

"If you don't have something, don't go for it. You have to accept and move on. Don't try and create something which you can't create; that is where the problem lies." 

"I have always believed that international cricket is all about delivering and not grooming someone. Grooming happens in domestic and India A level. When you represent your country, you should be ready to go out there, and perform straightaway,” he further explained.  

India were heavily reliant on Pandya to fill up the slot but ever since his successful back surgery in 2019, the 28-year-old has hardly rolled his arms. His batting too has taken a toll due to his fitness. In his absence, Shardul Thakur has emerged to be an interesting prospect but the 30-year-old is still very raw at the international stage, having featured in just 7 Tests and 17 ODIs.

Topics
gautam gambhir kapil dev
