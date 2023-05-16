Watch: Gavaskar breaks down on live TV while showing Dhoni's autographed shirt, says ‘before I die, I would…’

MS Dhoni is much more than his achievements on the cricket field and that is saying a lot, considering he is the only captain to have won all ICC limited-overs tournaments and is the second in the list of all-time run-scorers among keepers. The impact that he has had on Indian cricket is perhaps second to none and that is again saying a lot if the rich history of cricket and the plethora of world-beaters it has produced over the years is taken into account. One doesn't need to do a lot of hard work to gather proof of Dhoni's greatness. The scenes after Chennai Super Kings' last league match at home in IPL 2023 were enough. Sunil Gavaskar was in tears when talking about MS Dhoni

The way Sunil Gavaskar, one of Indian cricket's first superstars, ran to get an autograph of Dhoni after the match against KKR, spoke volumes about the emotions he and the entire country has for CSK captain. Gavaskar was analysing the CSK vs KKR match along with fellow commentator Kevin Pietersen and presenter Neroli Meadows when Dhoni was doing a lap of honour at Chepauk. CSK have a high chance of making it to the playoffs but the Dhoni did not take a chance. He decided to thank the crowd by waving, clapping, and throwing tennis balls.

When the CSK unit reached where Gavaskar was standing the legendary cricketer ran towards Dhoni with a marker and requested to sign his shirt. Dhoni obliged with a big smile and hugged the little master.

Speaking from Star Sports Studio, Sunil Gavaskar said, "I decided to create a special memory When I got to know about MS Dhoni's lap of honour. That’s why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk. Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well."

The video went viral on social media. The legendary cricketer was then asked to relive the moment on a Star Sports show. He showed the autographed shirt to the camera and broke down. He appreciated Dhoni for his gesture and also hailed the CSK skipper for his legacy in Indian cricket.

"So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian Cricket," a teary-eyed Sunil Gavaskar stated.

VIDEO: Gavaskar in tears while showing MS Dhoni's autographed shirt on live TV

An emotional Gavaskar went on revealing the two most special moments from the cricket which he would cherish for the rest of his life.

Sunil Gavaskar said from Star Sports Studio, "Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die."

