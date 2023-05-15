'When I heard Dhoni and CSK players are going...': Gavaskar's smashing revelation after autograph video goes viral

"There is stardom and then there is MS Dhoni" - read a tweet moments after that autograph video went viral all over social media. Even South Africa legend Graeme Smith had told Hindustan Times a few days earlier that he was shocked to see the craze among fans for MS Dhoni. No matter which city you go, which venue you play, the sea of yellow is present in abundance to cheer for that one man only. But what stood out in that video was a legend of the game, Sunil Gavaskar, asking for autograph from another legend of the sports, Dhoni. It was heartwarming for the fans to see at the Chepauk and those glued to the TV sets. Sunil Gavaskar makes smashing revelation after MS Dhoni autograph video goes viral

It happened right after the post-match presentation when CSK players were giving a lap of honour to thank the fans as Dhoni distributed gifts to them. It was a crazy scene at the Chepauk as the spectators roared and cheered loudly for the team and for their captain.

During the lap, Gavaskar, who was in conversation with Star Sports alongside former cricketer Kevin Pietersen, left the interview midway and rushed towards Dhoni. He stopped the CSK skipper and handed him the pen, who then signed an autograph on his shirt and later hugged each other. Gavaskar then returned for the interview where he revealed that he had already had a pen borrowed when he heard that Dhoni was going to be part of the lap of honour.

“Who doesn’t love MS Dhoni? What he has done for Indian cricket over the years, it’s been amazing. For me, the most important thing is the kind of role model he has been. There are so many youngsters in India who look up to him. The way he has handled himself is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“I borrowed a pen as soon as I heard they are going to do this thing [taking a lap around the Chepauk]. So, I kept it with me. Thank you, so much,” Gavaskar concluded.

Despite the loss to KKR on Sunday, CSK remain in the sceond spot and have a strong chance to make the playoffs this season.

