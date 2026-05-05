‘Geniuses’ Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel on the firing line for dropping David Miller: ‘How can this be a serious team?’

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh didn't hold back, going all out in his criticism of the Delhi Capitals and the management. He didn't take kindly to the Delhi camp leaving out David Miller for the second game in a row in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Axar Patel-led side opted to stick with Pathum Nissanka for the fixture against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The right-hander might have hit a half-century in the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals, but failed to get going against CSK, departing after scoring just 19 runs. Delhi Capitals slammed for leaving out David Miller. (PTI)

Ganesh opined that Delhi Capitals could have had one between Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, or Abishek Porel open the batting alongside KL Rahul to fit Miller into the mix.

The former India speedster was scathing in his assessment, saying the Delhi Capitals aren't a serious team and the call to have Miller on the bench makes no sense.