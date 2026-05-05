DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Capitals seek revenge on Super Kings in a battle to stay alive in playoff race

Live

By

DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel led Delhi Capitals will be looking to exact revenge on Chennai Super Kings.

DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 5, in Match 48 of the IPL 2026. The match arrives at a point where both sides are level on eight points from nine matches, separated mainly by net run rate. CSK are placed above DC because of a better NRR. The result will directly affect the middle of the points table. Neither side has created distance from the chasing pack, and both teams enter the fixture with four wins and five defeats. The match is therefore less about rhythm and more about staying alive in the playoff race before the final stretch of league games begins. Delhi Capitals enter the game ending a three-match losing streak with a high-scoring win over the Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul made 75 off 40 balls in that chase, helping DC complete their highest successful chase of 226. Mitchell Starc also returned from injury in that match and took three wickets. Rahul has been Delhi's mainstay in the batting this season. He has 433 runs from nine matches at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 185.84, with one century and three half-centuries. That form gives DC a stable top-order base, especially at a venue where short boundaries can put pressure on bowling plans. DC also have a selection boost around Lungi Ngidi. DC bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed that Ngidi is fit after missing two games following the head injury he suffered against the Punjab Kings on April 25. Munaf said Ngidi did not play in the previous two matches due to the required six-day rest period. Chennai Super Kings come into this fixture after beating Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 67, while Kartik Sharma made 54 not out. CSK chased 160 in 18.1 overs with only two wickets down. CSK's recent result was important, but their squad has taken injury hits. Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out of the season with a fractured right foot after suffering the injury on his debut. Ayush Mhatre is also expected to be out for around 2 months due to hamstring and wrist injuries. MS Dhoni si also not expected to feature in the Delhi fixture. So, an injury-hit CSK will be looking to patch the holes and deliver their best in this game to keep their winning momentum going. ...Read More

The result will directly affect the middle of the points table. Neither side has created distance from the chasing pack, and both teams enter the fixture with four wins and five defeats. The match is therefore less about rhythm and more about staying alive in the playoff race before the final stretch of league games begins. Delhi Capitals enter the game ending a three-match losing streak with a high-scoring win over the Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul made 75 off 40 balls in that chase, helping DC complete their highest successful chase of 226. Mitchell Starc also returned from injury in that match and took three wickets. Rahul has been Delhi's mainstay in the batting this season. He has 433 runs from nine matches at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 185.84, with one century and three half-centuries. That form gives DC a stable top-order base, especially at a venue where short boundaries can put pressure on bowling plans. DC also have a selection boost around Lungi Ngidi. DC bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed that Ngidi is fit after missing two games following the head injury he suffered against the Punjab Kings on April 25. Munaf said Ngidi did not play in the previous two matches due to the required six-day rest period. Chennai Super Kings come into this fixture after beating Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 67, while Kartik Sharma made 54 not out. CSK chased 160 in 18.1 overs with only two wickets down. CSK's recent result was important, but their squad has taken injury hits. Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out of the season with a fractured right foot after suffering the injury on his debut. Ayush Mhatre is also expected to be out for around 2 months due to hamstring and wrist injuries. MS Dhoni si also not expected to feature in the Delhi fixture. So, an injury-hit CSK will be looking to patch the holes and deliver their best in this game to keep their winning momentum going.