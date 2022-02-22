'Getting the players to play at their highest...': Gavaskar names 'biggest challenge' for captain Rohit Sharma in 2022

Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's full-time captain has gotten off to a flier. After whitewashing New Zealand in a three-match T20I series in November, Rohit returned from injury to lead the team to a 3-0 victory in both the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies this month.

However, it has to be noted that Rohit has only led India at home and is yet to captain the team in a Test match. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that with Rohit being made captain of the team in all formats, he will have to find a way to get the best out of the players despite the gruelling schedule of the Indian team.

"I think the challenge is getting the players to play at their highest as far as their mental and physical conditioning is concerned because there is so much of cricket which not just the Indian team is playing but the international cricket," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia this year while the Indian Premier League (IPL) will also be played as an expanded 10-team competition from this year.

"There is going to be 2 months of IPL and then 5 T20Is against South Africa and then that one-off Test in England followed by T20i series there. It's a grueling schedule. So how to manage the players as far as their form and fitness are concerned. That's going to be the biggest challenge for Rohit and the team management," added Gavaskar.