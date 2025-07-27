Gill, Rahul, Stokes show Test cricket is about quality and class

Compared to other venues in England Manchester has an entirely different vibe. Lord’s is iconic with its intimidating aura and top end exclusive feel. Old Trafford is simple, more inclusive culturally and from a cricket standpoint. Clive Lloyd, Farokh Engineer, Wasim Akram, legends all, are among the most loved cricketers at Lancashire. Shubman Gill (R) and KL Rahul at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England. (PTI)

The ground looks pretty ordinary – it has no celebrated slope, no Father Time/Grace Gate/Nursery kind of feature. It is essentially functional with a hotel at square leg and temporary stands at square leg on the other side to accommodate the extra spectators that turn up for an India game. Unlike Lord’s where MCC members come through the gates proudly wearing their yellow/red ties/hats, Indian fans are everywhere at Manchester, loudly cheering the team and playing the dhol. Lord’s, of course, not just frowns upon such behaviour but actually prohibits spectators from waving flags, blowing horns, trumpets and creating noise of any kind.

At Old Trafford, Lancashire (established in 1861) one feels respect for cricket, and fans. On day one, when spectators faced long delays getting in, a public apology was issued and the matter sorted the next day. Each day before play, players are given a mini guard of honour by young school kids as they walk in.

The cricket itself unfolded in many wonderful ways as Test cricket is nuanced, layered, full of possibilities and intriguing twists. India lose the toss — a mini setback but a relieved captain Gill says he was not sure what he’d have done. Kuldeep Yadav remains benched – another mini setback because it diminishes India’s chances of getting 20 wickets. Team selection invariably generates debate: Some think Karun Nair deserved another hit. Others think Sai Sudharsan didn’t deserve to be dropped after one game.

A Test match, played over five days/15 sessions/30 hours/450 overs is like a mini Netflix serial where so much can happen. Each day throws up different challenges as teams fight for control, changing plans and strategies, thinking on the go, responding to situations. In Test cricket time is a major factor, and as play stretches over a long period success depends on being switched on and seizing clutch moments.

It’s also about skill, temperament, character and courage, qualities Rishabh Pant displayed in abundance. His skill level is outrageously high which is why he can sweep Jofra Archer (bowling at 145kph) on one leg to the square leg boundary and hit a fast bowler for six over mid on as if facing an off spinner tossing up ‘hit me’ balls.

Rishabh is a high risk, high reward player – the kind who drives the captain and coach to despair. One can look at him bat and ask: why does he play the shots he does, the reverse for instance that causes injury and raises chances of getting out when in complete control. The answer: that’s his style, it works, his numbers and batting average confirm he’s better than those who are more ‘disciplined’.

Maybe this debate is irrelevant – Rishabh is one of his kind, a unique Test No.5 who flicks a switch to get into a T20 mode, so astonishingly inventive and audacious he scares players in both dressing rooms. Seeing him bat the choice is straightforward: go ’wow’ or say ‘ouch’ and tear your hair in frustration. That he hobbled back to play with a fractured foot was a statement of commitment to the team, and of courage.

The theatre of Test cricket also demands class, a level of play that is difficult to describe but easy to recognise. Ben Stokes is class, on a cricket field he has the personality and presence and the ability to influence the outcome. As captain, he directs the game, moves it forward, controls play. As a player he is high impact – a serious batter who is also seriously dangerous with ball in hand.

In a less obtrusive manner KL Rahul is pure class. In the middle he is measured, sticks to straight lines and his composure is such that even MS Dhoni would nod in approval.

But the standout class act is captain Gill with four hundreds in four Tests, the latest an all-time great knock scored in extreme adversity — team 300 behind on a fourth innings pitch, going in to bat at 0 for 2 in the first over. Gill is a no fuss, technically correct player, decisive in his movements and so easy on the eye one can watch him play the forward defensive shot all day. He owns the turf with a bat as wide as the sight screen.