Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman welcome second child, introduce baby girl Maia with adorable announcement

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell, the couple announced on Tuesday.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman. (X images)

Maxwell and Raman shared the news through a joint Instagram post, introducing their daughter with the caption: "our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages and good wishes from fellow cricketers, sports franchises and fans.

Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell announcing the birth of their second child

Maia is the couple's second child. Their firstborn, son Logan Maverick Maxwell, was born on September 11, 2023.

Maxwell and Raman first met in December 2013.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They initially became friends before beginning a relationship and making it official in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in February 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They initially became friends before beginning a relationship and making it official in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in February 2020. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

They married on March 27, 2022, in Melbourne, where they held two wedding ceremonies.

The celebrations included a traditional Christian wedding as well as a Tamil Brahmin ceremony, with Maxwell wearing a traditional golden sherwani.

Maxwell and Vini's family grows

The birth of Maia comes during a different phase of Maxwell's career. The explosive Australian all-rounder announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025, bringing down the curtain on a 149-match career in which he scored 3,990 runs and claimed 77 wickets. He was part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023, with his extraordinary unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai becoming one of the defining performances of the latter triumph.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maxwell, however, continued his international career in the shortest format after stepping away from ODIs. He was included in Australia's plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup as the team continued to value his power-hitting, off-spin and versatility.

Also Read: IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: Rain stops in Galle, covers coming off; play to resume at 3:30 PM

Away from cricket, Tuesday's announcement was firmly about family. The joint Instagram post from Maxwell and Vini quickly attracted thousands of reactions as congratulations poured in for the couple.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Logan now getting a younger sister, the Maxwell household has welcomed its newest member — and, as the parents themselves described her, their “dream girl”, Maia.