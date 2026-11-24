In 24 days, Glenn Phillips has troubled the Indian bowling attack in two contrasting ways. Last month, he slammed 10 sixes en route to scoring 107 in a T20I; and just yesterday, on Day 5 of the Wellington Test, Phillips denied India a win by playing out 111 dot balls. The difference between the two strike rates was an astonishing 197.7. Two completely different batting personalities, both serving New Zealand's purpose.

Glenn Phillips celebrates after scoring a century on day two of the first Test against India. (AP) more less

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At the Basin Reserve, Phillips became the first batter to score a century against India in all three formats in the same calendar year. However, the most intriguing of his 2026 knocks was probably not one of those tons, but the one he played on Monday. His unbeaten 26 off 126 deliveries helped New Zealand walk away with a draw despite conceding a lead of 352 runs in the first innings.

When the destroyer became the defender

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When Phillips walked out to bat in the second innings of the Wellington Test, New Zealand had 176 runs on the board and half their side was back. They were still trailing by 176 runs, with India firmly in contention to win by an innings. However, with Daryl Mitchell, Phillips shut the door on the Indian bowlers. The two ensured India picked no further wickets. They added just 63 runs, but more importantly, batted out 43 overs.

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{{^usCountry}} Phillips did not score off 88.10% of the deliveries he faced during his rearguard effort. Washington Sundar bowled 64 deliveries to him, of which 59 were dots. The right-hander scored just one run off 11 balls against Jasprit Bumrah. India’s two biggest wicket-taking options bowled a combined 69 dot balls to Phillips without breaching his defence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phillips did not score off 88.10% of the deliveries he faced during his rearguard effort. Washington Sundar bowled 64 deliveries to him, of which 59 were dots. The right-hander scored just one run off 11 balls against Jasprit Bumrah. India’s two biggest wicket-taking options bowled a combined 69 dot balls to Phillips without breaching his defence. {{/usCountry}}

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This was a completely different, relatively unexplored facet of a batter whose reputation has been built on disrupting the game's rhythm with his big hits. Phillips was allowing the bowlers to deliver one dot ball after another, showing no desperation to rotate the strike or break the sequence as New Zealand edged closer to achieving their objective.

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The Phillips that India faced during the first innings of the same Test match was equally different. Walking out in the middle during a crisis, with his team struggling at 70/5, he scored 118 off 216 deliveries. His partnership of 216 runs with Henry Nicholls helped the Kiwis post a respectable 368. Phillips struck 14 fours and played out 155 dot deliveries during his stay; he did not hit a single six in the knock.

The two roles Glenn Phillips played for New Zealand in the two innings in Wellington.

There was a marked difference in the way he approached the two innings. In the first, he showed a greater willingness to punish loose deliveries. He had a strike rate of 78.79 against Bumrah, the highest against any Indian bowler during his stay at the crease. New Zealand needed runs in the first innings and time at the crease in the second. Phillips recognised what the team needed on both occasions and altered his approach accordingly.

The other side of Phillips

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During the recently concluded five-match T20I series against India, Phillips scored 341 runs at a strike rate of 185.33, averaging 113.67. His century in Auckland was a perfect exhibition of his power-hitting. He scored 78.50% of his runs in boundaries during the knock.

The four different gears of Glenn Phillips against India.

However, even within that destructive performance, there was evidence of tactical astuteness and adaptability. He brought up his half-century off 31 deliveries before smashing the remaining 57 runs off just 18 balls. It was a display of brutal, relentless acceleration once he had settled in. Even as he got the hang of the conditions, he ensured the scoring rate never dipped.

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While his innings in Wellington and Auckland represented two extremes of batting, the ODI century he scored against India earlier this year in Indore offered the perfect middle ground.

In the series decider, New Zealand were in a spot of bother after they lost three wickets for just 58 runs. Phillips walked out at this juncture and joined Mitchell. The duo stitched together a 219-run partnership, laying the foundation for New Zealand's first-ever bilateral ODI series win in India. Phillips made 106 off just 88 deliveries, but unlike in Auckland, his scoring was not as boundary-heavy. Just 50.94% of his runs came through boundaries, while he also collected 52 singles. It was a perfect blend of strike rotation and aggression, precisely what ODI cricket demands.

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The remarkable aspect of Phillips' performances is not just the volume of runs he is scoring against India, but the different ways he is finding to hurt them. Batters are expected to adjust to different formats, but Phillips seems to possess an uncanny ability to read the situation of a match. He adapted his game to the demands of the hour across two innings in the same Test match, on the same surface and against the same set of bowlers. As India move to Christchurch for the final match of the tour, the think tank will have to find ways to keep its bowling unit prepared for whichever version of Phillips walks out to bat.