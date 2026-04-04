GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals defeat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs, Bishnoi gets 4-wicket haul
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by six runs, with Tushar Deshpande coming out on top in the final over. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets.
- 5:55 PM IST, Apr 4RR win by 6 runs!
- 5:53 PM IST, Apr 4OUT! GT NEED 7 IN 1 NOW!
- 5:41 PM IST, Apr 415 from 12 needed!
- 5:36 PM IST, Apr 4FOUR! SHOT!
- 5:31 PM IST, Apr 4GT - 171/7 (16), Target - 211
- 5:22 PM IST, Apr 44th wicket for Bishnoi!
- 5:14 PM IST, Apr 4GT lose more wickets!
- 5:08 PM IST, Apr 42nd wicket for Bishnoi!
- 5:06 PM IST, Apr 4Big over!
- 4:59 PM IST, Apr 4OUT!
- 4:43 PM IST, Apr 4Big over! Half-century and wicket!
- 4:38 PM IST, Apr 4Sudharsan nears fifty
- 4:29 PM IST, Apr 4GT - 45/0 (5), Target - 211
- 4:23 PM IST, Apr 4FOUR! SHOT!
- 4:17 PM IST, Apr 4GT - 15/0 (1), Target - 211
- 4:07 PM IST, Apr 4Run chase begins!
- 3:49 PM IST, Apr 4RR - 210/6 (20)
- 3:34 PM IST, Apr 4Half-century for Jurel
- 3:32 PM IST, Apr 4OUT!
- 3:24 PM IST, Apr 4Hetmyer falls for 18
- 3:20 PM IST, Apr 4Jurel nears fifty
- 3:14 PM IST, Apr 46-6! RR - 148/3 (14)
- 3:10 PM IST, Apr 4Prasidh strikes!
- 3:05 PM IST, Apr 4Rabada removes Jaiswal!
- 3:02 PM IST, Apr 44-6!
- 2:58 PM IST, Apr 4Half-century for Jaiswal
- 2:55 PM IST, Apr 4RR - 107/1 (11)
- 2:46 PM IST, Apr 4Jaiswal nears fifty
- 2:38 PM IST, Apr 4OUT! BIG WICKET!
- 2:32 PM IST, Apr 412 runs conceded in 6th over
- 2:22 PM IST, Apr 4RR - 44/0 (4)
- 2:20 PM IST, Apr 4FOUR! SHOT!
- 2:16 PM IST, Apr 4Jaiswal takes on Siraj!
- 2:07 PM IST, Apr 4RR - 10/0 (1)
- 2:01 PM IST, Apr 4Action begins!
- 1:43 PM IST, Apr 4Playing XIs
- 1:36 PM IST, Apr 4Shubman Gill ruled out!
- 1:34 PM IST, Apr 4Toss time!
- 1:20 PM IST, Apr 4Toss upcoming!
- 1:09 PM IST, Apr 4Holder in? Rabada out?
- 12:57 PM IST, Apr 4GT pacers vs Sooryavanshi
- 12:48 PM IST, Apr 4Venue factor
- 12:39 PM IST, Apr 4Parag hails Sooryavanshi
- 12:30 PM IST, Apr 4Burger key for RR
- 12:18 PM IST, Apr 4GT assistant coach backs Buttler
- 12:10 PM IST, Apr 4Focus on Buttler
- 11:59 AM IST, Apr 4Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi eye huge record
- 11:50 AM IST, Apr 4Head-to-head
- 11:44 AM IST, Apr 4Rajasthan Royals squad
- 11:33 AM IST, Apr 4Gujarat Titans squad
- 11:22 AM IST, Apr 4Hello and welcome everyone!
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by six runs in their IPL 2026 fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Chasing 211 runs, GT were restricted to 204/8 in 20 overs. For GT, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a knock of 73 runs off 44 balls. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets for RR. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (55) and Dhruv Jurel (75) took Rajasthan Royals to 210/6 in 20 overs against GT. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century put the visitors in the perfect position. Jaiswal lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada for 55 off 36 balls. After Jaiswal's wicket, Prasidh Krishna removed Riyan Parag (8). Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi handed RR a strong start with a dominant opening stand but the latter lost his wicket to Rashid Khan in the seventh over. The teenager mistimed a shot and departed for 31 off 18 balls. Initially, RR captain Riyal Parag won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 fixture, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. In a huge blow for GT, Rashid Khan arrived for toss as stand-in skipper and revealed that regular captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out due to a muscle spasm....Read More
GT vs RR Live Score: RR win by 6 runs!
GT vs RR Live Score: A dot ball to end the run chase! RR win!
GT - 204/8 (20), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: OUT! GT NEED 7 IN 1 NOW!
GT vs RR Live Score: The final over begins with a wide and then Rabada takes a single. 9 from 5 needed, Rashid also takes a single, 8 from 4. GT need a boundary! Another single, the bowler stops it on the followthrough! Then its a dot, Rashid remains on strike. GT need 7 from 2 now!
SLICED! The fielder is coming in, Archer dives and takes it!
Rashid c Archer b Deshpande 24 (16)
GT vs RR Live Score: 15 from 12 needed!
GT vs RR Live Score: A yorker by Sandeep, around off. Rashid guides it behind square on the off side for a four! Then he takes a single, followed by Rabada launching him straight down the ground for a six! SHOT! Then he takes a single, Rashid takes a double. The over ends with a single.
GT - 196/7 (18), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: FOUR! SHOT!
GT vs RR Live Score: A flighted delivery by Bishnoi and Rabada goes down the ground, smacks it for a four! SHOT!
GT - 181/7 (17), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: GT - 171/7 (16), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: 10 runs from the 16th over as Rabada also smacks Archer for a six. GT are 7 down now.
GT - 171/7 (16), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: 4th wicket for Bishnoi!
GT vs RR Live Score: Another wicket! Bishnoi picks his fourth!
A wrong'un by Bishnoi and Tewatia ends up getting an outside edge. Jurel does the job behind the wickets!
Tewatia c Jurel b Bishnoi 12 (6)
GT vs RR Live Score: GT lose more wickets!
GT vs RR Live Score: More wickets! Third for Bishnoi. He sends a googly around leg, Sundar goes low and ends up hitting it straight to Jadeja at deep midwicket.
Sundar c Jadeja b Bishnoi 4 (2)
Then in the next over, Burger removes Buttler! Caught by Sandeep!
Buttler c Sandeep b Burger 26 (14)
GT vs RR Live Score: 2nd wicket for Bishnoi!
GT vs RR Live Score: A googly by Bishnoi and Phillips tries to pull, but miscues it to long-on for a catch by Archer! OUT!
Phillips c Archer b Bishnoi 3 (4)
GT - 127/3 (12.1), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: Big over!
GT vs RR Live Score: A good length delivery by Deshpade and Buttler laps it fine to Jurel's left for a four. It is followed by back-to-back singles, and then Buttler smacks back-to-back fours again.
GT - 127/2 (12), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: OUT!
GT vs RR Live Score: A googly by Bishnoi, short and it is spinning away. Sudharsan tries to pull, but top edges it straight up for a catch near long leg!
Sudharsan c Deshpande b Bishnoi 73 (44)
GT vs RR Live Score: Big over! Half-century and wicket!
GT vs RR Live Score: Sudharsan gets his fifty! HE smacks a full toss for a six!
Then its a single, followed by Parag removing Kushagra!
Kushagra c Hetmyer b Parag 18 (14)
GT - 78/1 (8), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: Sudharsan nears fifty
GT vs RR Live Score: 11 runs conceded in the 7th over as Sudharsan (43*) nears his fifty. Kushagra (18*) has taken the support role.
GT - 67/0 (7), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: GT - 45/0 (5), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: A wide yorker by Deshpande and Sudharsan gets it past the fielder for a four. Responds with a streak of dots and the over ends with a single.
GT - 45/0 (5), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: FOUR! SHOT!
GT vs RR Live Score: A short of length delivery by Archer, Sudharsan cuts it high over point for a four! SHOT!
GT - 32/0 (3), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: GT - 15/0 (1), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: Good start by Sudharsan (10*) and Kushagra (0*). Also five wides by Archer. Expensive!
GT - 15/0 (1), Target - 211
GT vs RR Live Score: Run chase begins!
GT vs RR Live Score: The run chase begins! Kushagra and Sudharsan open for GT. Archer to bowl the first over for RR.
GT vs RR Live Score: RR - 210/6 (20)
GT vs RR Live Score: A slow delivery by Siraj and Jurel tries to ramp it, and Buttler takes a simple catch. OUT!
Jurel c Buttler b Siraj 75 (42)
The over ends with a dot, single and then a four!
RR - 210/6 (20)
GT vs RR Live Score: Half-century for Jurel
GT vs RR Live Score: Two runs and Jurel gets his fifty. It was a full ball by Rabada, he glances it to deep midwicket for a double.
GT vs RR Live Score: OUT!
GT vs RR Live Score: OUT!! A good delivery by Rabada and Ferreira sends it to deep midwicket for a catch! OUT!
Ferreira c Phillips b Rabada 1 (3)
GT vs RR Live Score: Hetmyer falls for 18
GT vs RR Live Score: OUT!
A good delivery by Ashok and Hetmyer tries to go big as it was in the slot. It goes flat to long on for a catch!
Hetmyer c Siraj b Ashok 18 (8)
GT vs RR Live Score: Jurel nears fifty
GT vs RR Live Score: 12 runs conceded, Jurel (41*) is nearing his fifty and is building a strong partnership with Hetmyer (14*).
RR - 160/3 (15)
GT vs RR Live Score: 6-6! RR - 148/3 (14)
GT vs RR Live Score: A short ball by Prasidh and Hetmyer pulls it into the long leg boundary for a six, followed by another, pulled backward of square.
RR - 148/3 (14)
GT vs RR Live Score: Prasidh strikes!
GT vs RR Live Score: In the air and gone! A good length delivery by Prasidh, outside off. Parag doesn't connect well, it goes to backward point for a catch!
Parag c Kushagra b Prasidh 8 (4)
GT vs RR Live Score: Rabada removes Jaiswal!
GT vs RR Live Score: A good length delivery by Rabada, and it is quick, flattens the off stump. Jaiswal stood no chance, fails to connect and has to leave!
Jaiswal b Rabada 55 (36)
GT vs RR Live Score: 4-6!
GT vs RR Live Score: A short delivery by Siraj, and Jurel pulls, but gets a top-edge wide of Buttler for a four! Then its a full toss and he launches it into the deep backward square stand for a six!
RR - 122/1 (12)
GT vs RR Live Score: Half-century for Jaiswal
GT vs RR Live Score: FOUR! Fifty for Jaiswal! A poor delivery by Siraj and Jaiswal drives it through extra cover for a four, gets his half-century!
RR - 111/1 (11.2)
GT vs RR Live Score: RR - 107/1 (11)
GT vs RR Live Score: A short delivery by Rashid, and Jurel pulls it through midwicket for a four, and then takes a double to retain strike.
In the next ball, GT lose a review as urel misses his sweep. But the third umpire deems it not out. Two more dots and then a four to third man.
RR - 107/1 (11)
GT vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal nears fifty
GT vs RR Live Score: A yorker by Prasidh, on the stumps. Jaiswal manages to smack it past backward point for a four! SHOT! He is at 43* now.
RR - 80/1 (8)
GT vs RR Live Score: OUT! BIG WICKET!
GT vs RR Live Score: OUT!
A short ball by rashid, on the stumps. Vaibhav tries to pull, but goes too soon, doesn't time it well. It goes to deep midwicket for a simple catch!
Vaibhav c Phillips b Rashid 31 (18)
GT vs RR Live Score: 12 runs conceded in 6th over
GT vs RR Live Score: A short of length delivery by Prasidh and Jaiswal slams it over long on for a six! SHOT! Then just as Prasidh is about to send the ball, Jaiswal pulls away, pointing to a moving fielder.
In the fourth ball, Jaiswal clatters him for a four, followed by a single. Ends the over with a dot.
RR - 69/0 (6)
GT vs RR Live Score: RR - 44/0 (4)
GT vs RR Live Score: A short delivery by Rabada and Jaiswal pulls it past midwicket for a six, shot!
RR - 44/0 (4)
GT vs RR Live Score: FOUR! SHOT!
GT vs RR Live Score: A short of length delivery by Rabada, outside off. Sooryavanshi waits for it and slices it over the infield for a four! SHOT!
RR - 37/0 (3.2)
GT vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal takes on Siraj!
GT vs RR Live Score: Siraj overpitches his delivery and Jaiswal launches it over cover for a six, and then its a four. Siraj responds with a wide and then a dot. In the fourth delivery, Jaiswal mistimes his shot, but it goes for a four. Siraj ends the over with back-to-back dots.
RR - 32/0 (3)
GT vs RR Live Score: RR - 10/0 (1)
GT vs RR Live Score: The opening over begins with Jaiswal taking a single and then Siraj sends it on length, on the pads. Sooryavanshi smacks it fine for a four. Then its a dot, followed by another four, pulled very fine. The over ends with a single and then a dot.
RR - 10/0 (1)
GT vs RR Live Score: Action begins!
GT vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi to open the innings for RR. SIraj to bowl the first over for GT.
GT vs RR Live Score: Playing XIs
GT vs RR Live Score: GT - Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
GT vs RR Live Score: Shubman Gill ruled out!
GT vs RR Live Score: After winning the toss, RR skipper Parag said, "We are going to be batting first. We got to assess and adapt to different conditions. Hopefully we will put up a good score around 210 and defend it later on. I want it to be a team that plays in all conditions. Two changes. Tushar and Dubey are coming in."
Meanwhile, GT captain Rashid said, "We wanted to bowl first.Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK is playing his first game and look forward to see him play. We played good cricket in the last game as well. Was a good game. We need to bring out 100% here."
GT vs RR Live Score: Toss time!
GT vs RR Live Score: RR win toss, opt to bat.
GT vs RR Live Score: Toss upcoming!
GT vs RR Live Score: Toss is coming up folks! Stay tuned! It is scheduled for 7:00 PM.
GT vs RR Live Score: Holder in? Rabada out?
GT vs RR Live Score: Rabada was in poor form vs PBKS. He will need to find his footing today or he could also be replaced by Holder, who adds batting depth.
GT vs RR Live Score: GT pacers vs Sooryavanshi
GT vs RR Live Score: The GT pacers are expected to target Sooryavanshi outside the off stump. 52 percent of his runs in IPL have been registered in the mid-wicket and mid-on region. Also 20 of his 29 sixes have been slammed in these two regions.
GT vs RR Live Score: Venue factor
GT vs RR Live Score: During the recently concluded T20 World Cup, seven games were played in Ahmedabad. The average innings total was 198, the highest among all venues in the competition.
GT vs RR Live Score: Parag hails Sooryavanshi
GT vs RR Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, RR skipper Parag said, "He loves to bat. I've told the coaches that he gets as much batting as he wants, and he goes and does some things like that (15-ball half-century against CSK). Me and Dhruv, when we were sitting there till the fourth over, we were just in awe. Like, what is happening? How is he doing this? I'm really happy to have him in my team."
GT vs RR Live Score: Burger key for RR
GT vs RR Live Score: Burger dismissed Samson and Mhatre in his first two overs vs CSK. He has two right-handed batters in Gill and Buttler, and will be looking to make his mark once again.
GT vs RR Live Score: GT assistant coach backs Buttler
GT vs RR Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor backed Buttler to regain his form. "He is a top player, there is no doubt about it. He had a bad one, one-and-a-half months which can happen to any player. It happens to most top players - Sachin [Tendulkar], Virat Kohli had such a big [lean] patch. But these players always come back. It is a matter of one innings for such players to get back to form," he said.
"You can see the way he batted last match also, trying to apply and want to make a name back again for himself, that he is back in form. It is a matter of one inning for such players to get back to form. And I think he is on the right path," he added.
GT vs RR Live Score: Focus on Buttler
GT vs RR Live Score: Buttler was in poor form in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He was poor in GT's season opener vs PBKS too, getting a 33-ball 38. He needs to play a good knock soon.
GT vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi eye huge record
GT vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi are set to become the fastest Indian pair to reach 500 partnership runs (by balls) in the IPL. They are currently at 497 off 246 deliveries. The record belongs to Sehwag and Gambhir, who got to 500 in 309 balls.
GT vs RR Live Score: Head-to-head
GT vs RR Live Score: In terms of head-to-head, GT have a 6-2 lead over RR. In Ahmedabad, the hosts have a 2-1 advantage.
GT vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals squad
GT vs RR Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
GT vs RR Live Score: Gujarat Titans squad
GT vs RR Live Score: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu