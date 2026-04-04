GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals defeat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs, Bishnoi gets 4-wicket haul

Apr 04, 2026 5:48:37 PM IST

GT vs RR Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor backed Buttler to regain his form. "He is a top player, there is no doubt about it. He had a bad one, one-and-a-half months which can happen to any player. It happens to most top players - Sachin [Tendulkar], Virat Kohli had such a big [lean] patch. But these players always come back. It is a matter of one innings for such players to get back to form," he said.

"You can see the way he batted last match also, trying to apply and want to make a name back again for himself, that he is back in form. It is a matter of one inning for such players to get back to form. And I think he is on the right path," he added.