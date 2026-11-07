Gurnoor Brar's got pace and bounce, it's all about how consistent he can be: Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill said pacer Gurnoor Brar has all the attributes to do really well for the team, and it will ultimately come down to how consistently he performs.

Gurnoor Brar took four wickets in the Wellington ODI against New Zealand. (AP)

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Brar was adjudged Player of the Match in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington for his four-wicket haul on Saturday. The pacer from Punjab finished with figures of 4/30 in the 47-overs-per-side contest as New Zealand were bowled out for 134 in 41 overs.

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In the rain-curtailed affair, India won the second ODI by four runs owing to the DLS method after reaching 113/7 when heavy rain forced the game to be abandoned, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The tall speedster did not shy away from showing aggression either to go with his sharp bowling, as he said a word or two to Daryl Mitchell, shortly before he was dismissed by Axar Patel.

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{{^usCountry}} “It's a relatively new crop of bowlers, outside of Arshdeep, but in each game, someone different steps up. Gurnoor was outstanding; he's been bowling really well,” said Gill at the post-match presentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's a relatively new crop of bowlers, outside of Arshdeep, but in each game, someone different steps up. Gurnoor was outstanding; he's been bowling really well,” said Gill at the post-match presentation. {{/usCountry}}

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“Hopefully, as he plays more games and gets more experience, he'll get more consistent with his line and length. He's got the pace, he's got the bounce. It's all about how consistent he can be. And we saw today the kind of quality that he brings if he can keep bowling like this,” he added.

After setting a target of 135 in the 47-over-per-side contest, New Zealand made a match out of it as Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy took three wickets each, reducing India to 113/7 in 26 overs. It was then that rain played spoilsport, and the players were unable to come out onto the park.

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KL Rahul, who walked out to bat at No.6, stood out from the rest of the batting lineup, scoring an unbeaten 26 off 38 balls. Shreyas Iyer too got 30, but yet another dismissal off a short delivery will raise questions.

Gill was critical of how Naman Dhir (12) and Anshul Kamboj (1) lost their wickets — both were caught — saying that if his team had lost the game, it wouldn't have looked good.

“It wasn't easy out there. At one point we thought it might be an easy target, but we kept losing wickets, but got over the line in the end,” said Gill.

“The pitch was definitely challenging. We lost two extra wickets than we would have liked to in the end. We knew the rain might come in at the end, and the last two shots that we played (Dhir and Kamboj) didn't look good. If we had lost this match, it would have been a stinker for us, but happy to get over the line,” he added.

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