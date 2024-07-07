Harbhajan Singh's animated chat with Kamran Akmal during WCL game weeks after remark on Arshdeep Singh sparked row

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal's controversial remark on India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh on live TV during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in New York. The statement left fans on social media enraged, including former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who lashed out at Akmal, before the latter apologised. On Saturday, almost a month later, the two came face to face during the India-Pakistan match at the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham and were spotted having an animated discussion. Harbhajan Singh's chat with Kamran Akmal

The two former cricketers were seen having a deep discussion after the end of the match, where Pakistan won by 68 runs. The video of the two were taken from a distant and taken went viral on social media. From what it seemed, Harbhajan did most of the talking during his animated chat with Akmal, although the subject of their discussion remains unclear.

What happened between Harbhajan Singh and Kamran Akmal?

Last month, during the T20 World Cup thriller between India and Pakistan in New York, Akmal, as part of ARY News' broadcast panel, took aim at Arshdeep's religion while the pacer was bowling the final over of the match. "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Dekhein last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 bajj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn't looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12)," Akmal said.

After being lashed out at by Harbhajan, Akmal issued a public apology for his "inappropriate and disrespectful," but the veteran off-spinner criticised the Pakistani yet again and warned him against making such statements in the future.

"This is a very absurd and childish statement that only a 'Nalaayak' can make. Kamran Akmal should understand that there is no need to say anything about anyone's religion and make fun of it. I would like to ask Kamran Akmal - Do you know the history of Sikhs, who are Sikhs and all the work that Sikhs have done to save your community, your mothers, sisters," Harbhajan said while speaking to ANI.

"Ask this from your ancestors, at 12 o'clock, the Sikhs used to attack Mughals and rescue your mothers and sisters, so stop talking nonsense. It is good that he understood so quickly and apologised but he should never again try to hurt any Sikh or any religion. We respect all religions, whether it is Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity..."

Talking about the WCL match, put to bat first in the T20 game, Akmal, Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood scored their respective fifties to power Pakistan to 243 for four. In response, India were restricted to 175 for nine despite a fighting 52 from Suresh Raina. Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik were the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets each.