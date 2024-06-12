Harbhajan Singh calls Kamran Akmal 'Nalaayak' despite receiving public apology for distasteful remark over religion

Harbhajan Singh has launched a fresh attack on Kamran Akmal for his distasteful remark on the Sikh religion. The former India off-spinner, who received a public apology from Akmal a day before, acknowledged his forgiveness but reiterated the damage and hurt the ex-Pakistan keeper's 'insensible' and absurd' comment caused. During the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, Akmal, part of ARY News' broadcast panel, targetted the religion of Arshdeep Singh, who was bowling the final over of the match. Harbhajan Singh hasn't forgotten Kamran Akmal's remarks(Getty)

"Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Dekhein last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 bajj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn't looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12)," Akmal said while laughing with other panellists on the show.

After being ripped to shreds by Harbhajan and other noted former cricketers, Akmal was quick to apologise, expressing he was 'deeply sorry': "I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologise to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry."

However, Harbhajan ensured he gave Akmal a piece of his mind by reminding the seriousness of the matter and warned him to be careful about his words in the future.

"This is a very absurd and childish statement that only a 'Nalaayak' can make. Kamran Akmal should understand that there is no need to say anything about anyone's religion and make fun of it. I would like to ask Kamran Akmal - Do you know the history of Sikhs, who are Sikhs and all the work that Sikhs have done to save your community, your mothers, sisters," Harbhajan said while speaking to ANI.

"Ask this from your ancestors, at 12 o'clock, the Sikhs used to attack Mughals and rescue your mothers and sisters, so stop talking nonsense. It is good that he understood so quickly and apologised but he should never again try to hurt any Sikh or any religion. We respect all religions, whether it is Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity..."

Kamran Akmal's history with India

Harbhajan and Akmal have played a lot of cricket together during India vs Pakistan matches. Harbhajan was part of the 2009 hotly-contested Asia Cup game where Akmal and Gautam Gambhir got into a heated exchange and nearly came to blows. It wasn't the only instance of Kamran getting into an altercation with an Indian cricketer. Three years later, as Pakistan toured India for a T20I series, Akmal and Ishant Sharma had an even more intense argument, for which both were fined.

The incident took place shortly after Ishan dismissed the well-set Mohammad Hafeez for 61 in Pakistan's chase of 134. Ishant was docked 15 percent of his match fee, while Akmal got away with 5 percent. As Akmal later revealed, Ishant said one bad word while he 'hurled 20'. The match went into the final over before Shahid Afridi took Pakistan over the line.