New Delhi [India], : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal for his remarks on pacer Arshdeep Singh. "Shame on you...": Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal over controversial remark on Arshdeep

During India's nerve-racking match against arch-rival Pakistan, Arshdeep was handed the final over to take the Men in Blue across the finishing line.

In a video reposted by Harbhajan, Akmal was part of a panel on ARY News. During the show, he made a controversial remark about Arshdeep's religion and stated, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai ."

His remarks didn't sit well with Harbhajan and he lambasted Kamran for his remarks over Arshdeep and wrote on X, "Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you...Have some Gratitude."

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them on this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to score big. Rishabh Pant seemed to be playing on a different pitch.

He had useful partnerships with Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav . However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan held one end steady. However, Bumrah and Hardik Pandya got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam , Fakhar Zaman , Shadab Khan , Iftikhar Ahmed as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

