Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj set to blitz Legends Cricket Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 25, 2024 08:25 PM IST

This tournament offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite players in action

The Legends Cricket Trophy, a cricket extravaganza uniting iconic players in a thrilling new tournament, will begin from March 8 to 19 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This cricket tournament will showcase the best of the best in a dynamic 90-ball format, injecting an electrifying pace into the game. With legendary players like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and more in action, the tournament promises to reignite cherished rivalries and celebrate cricketing excellence.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is among the many iconic players to take part in the league(File)
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is among the many iconic players to take part in the league(File)

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports, and will span 12 days, featuring 7 teams battling it out in 22 matches. This tournament offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite players in action once again on Star Sports.

Shavain Sharma, Director of Legends Cricket Trophy, expressed excitement about the partnership with Star Sports, stating, "We are thrilled to have Star Sports on board as our broadcaster for the upcoming tournament. With their extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, we are confident that they will bring the excitement and drama of the Legends Cricket Trophy to cricket fans across the world."

Harry Griffith, Executive Director of Syndication and Acquisition – Sports at Disney Star, added, "We are thrilled to announce our association with the Legends Cricket Trophy. At Star Sports, we take pride in offering cricket fans unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments. With this tournament, featuring top-notch legends and cutting-edge broadcast technology, we aim to elevate the viewing experience through our distinctive storytelling and programming."

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket showdown promises a unique and enthralling experience as the cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving nation. The partnership between Legends Cricket Trophy and Star Sports ensures that fans worldwide can enjoy every moment of the action.

For more information and updates on the Legends Cricket Trophy, visit lct20.com. And remember, catch all the action exclusively on Star Sports!

