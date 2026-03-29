Harbhajan Singh loses cool, lashes out after fan accuses him of being jealous of Ravichandran Ashwin: 'Get lost tommy'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) saw several talking points emerge as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Jacob Duffy all put in solid performances as the defending champions registered a comprehensive six-wicket win, chasing down the total of 202 with 26 balls to spare. The opening game of the 19th edition of the tournament marked the Hindi commentary debut of Ravichandran Ashwin. Harbhajan Singh lashed out at trolls, who made fun of his Hindi commentary (AP-ANI)

Throughout the game, trolls on social media poked fun at Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu for their Hindi commentary during the RCB-SRH match. While the Turbanator didn't reply to most of the posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, however, the former India spinner lost his cool on Sunday as he replied to some users who had said nasty things about him and his fellow peers.

One user used crass language and a casteist slur against Harbhajan, Sehwag, and Sidhu, claiming that former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop is way better than the trio. Replying to the user, Harbhajan shot back and made fun of the user's X handle name, saying, “The elephant walks through the market. Dogs bark a thousand times. Get out of here, Tomy. Not Homie.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli told to ‘return to Test cricket' and take on the ‘challenge’: ‘Giving him captaincy would drive him’ The matter didn't end there, as the user posted a fresh message, alleging that Harbhajan was jealous of Ashwin's career and asking the former India spinner to focus on his commentary, or else he would fade away.

“Dogs can't digest ghee, and a loser like you can't stomach the reply. Get lost, Tommy,” Harbhajan wrote in his reply.