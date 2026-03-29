Virat Kohli told to ‘return to Test cricket' and take on the ‘challenge’: ‘Giving him captaincy would drive him’

Virat Kohli retired from Tests, his favourite format, last year, leaving several fans and pundits shocked. However, his recent performances for India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have led to a chorus calling for him to reconsider his retirement and don the whites once again. On Saturday, Kohli looked in absolute sublime touch against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener, scoring an unbeaten 69, helping the defending champions chase down the target of 202 without breaking a sweat. Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 69 against SRH on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Before the IPL 2026 opener, Kohli looked pristine in the ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, scoring centuries for fun. However, after winning the Player of the Match award after the first ODI against the Proteas, the 37-year-old made it clear that he has no plans of returning to Tests, and he would continue playing just the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.

However, after the IPL 2026 contest between RCB and SRH concluded, former India batter Ambati Rayudu once again threw the cat among the pigeons, urging Kohli to come out of Test retirement. Moreover, he urged the BCCI to give him the captaincy to add motivation and hunger.

Also Read: Virat Kohli leaves Kevin Pietersen spellbound with this audacious act in IPL 2026 opener: ‘No one sells what he has’ "I feel his best is yet to come in the IPL. What we have seen is just a trailer. Fitness was never an issue with him. I don't think he would ever get into any trouble with his physical fitness, getting late on the ball, or slowing down on the field. The only thing that can make him take a step back is his mental state. I don't think he's anywhere closer to the end of his career. I still see quality five to six years in him," Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo's ‘Time Out’ show.

“I think he should make a comeback in Test cricket. Hopefully, as a captain. He's been the best red-ball captain that at least I have seen in Indian cricket. He should, the way he's batting, I think it's a loss for Indian cricket,” he added.

‘He’s fit' Kohli brought the curtain down on his Test career, after having played 123 matches, scoring 9230 runs with 30 Test tons and 31 half-centuries. He fell 770 runs short of the 10000-run mark. His retirement from the longest format came on the back of a poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where things went downhill after the first Test, in which the right-hander scored a century.

Kohli is regarded as the finest Indian captain in Test cricket, having led the team to the No.1 ranking in the format. Under his tenure, India won a Test series in Australia for the first time in 2018-19. He also led the team to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), where the side came up short against New Zealand.

Hence, Rayudu believes that the leadership role would once again bring the best out in Kohli, the Test player.

“It would be a great drive for him if you give him the captaincy. I think it will be a great challenge for him to win the WTC. He's so fit, so I don't see how that can be a concern,” said Rayudu.