Virat Kohli leaves Kevin Pietersen spellbound with this audacious act in IPL 2026 opener: ‘No one sells what he has’

The batting maestro took on Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga with a superb strike straight down the ground for a six. It came off the fifth ball of the seventh over, when Malinga overpitched slightly. Kohli leaned into it and timed a clean lofted drive, sending the ball sailing comfortably over the boundary. The shot was pure class, showcasing his balance and control at the crease.

He settled in quickly, timing the ball sweetly and finding gaps with ease, which helped keep the required rate under control. There was no sense of panic in his approach as he played with clarity and confidence. Kohli stitched together a crucial 101-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal , who brought up a well-crafted half-century. The stand not only steadied the innings but also ensured RCB stayed firmly on course in the chase.

Virat Kohli picked up right where he left off, starting IPL 2026 in style with a fluent knock that set the platform for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their chase of 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener. Returning to competitive cricket after a brief break since January, Kohli looked sharp from the outset and showed no signs of being out of touch. He remained unbeaten on 69 as RCB chased down the target quite comfortably with 4.2 overs to spare by six wickets to start their title defence on a strong note.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was in the commentary box, was left in awe of Kohli after his stunning straight six, breaking down the brilliance behind the shot and highlighting what sets the RCB star apart from the rest.

"It is timing, but you've got to have that time to create the timing. You gotta get yourself into a position. That's what I mean, then. He was in that position. His placement was perfect. Popped his elbow up to the sky, found the middle of the bat. And he's got something that a lot of people can't have. You can't buy what Virat Kohli has off the shelf. No one sells what Virat Kohli has. He's that good," Pietersen said on air.

Ishan Kishan hit 80 on IPL captaincy debut Earlier, SRH captain Ishan Kishan played a fiery innings to keep Sunrisers Hyderabad in the game, scoring a quick fifty as they battled Jacob Duffy’s fine bowling. Despite his efforts, SRH could only post a slightly below-par total of 201 for nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 season opener on Saturday.

Kishan’s 80 off 38 balls, which included eight fours and five sixes, formed the backbone of the innings. He combined well with Heinrich Klaasen, putting together a crucial 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Klaasen contributed 31 runs as the duo worked to steady the innings and give SRH something to defend against a strong RCB batting lineup.