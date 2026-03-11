BCCI announces official schedule for first 16 days of IPL 2026; RCB vs SRH in opener; CSK’s first match on March 30

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first 16 days of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The tournament opener will be between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. The upcoming tournament will mark the return of both Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins to competitive cricket. Kohli last featured in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, while Cummins played the Adelaide Ashes Test against England in December 2025. RCB will face SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener on Saturday, March 28. (ANI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time champions, will open their campaign on March 30 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. For the first time in years, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja won't be a part of the same team after the all-rounder was traded to the Rajasthan Royals last year. Sanju Samson will also be seen in the yellow jersey for the first time.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: Check our live coverage here The heavyweight clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29. No double-headers will be played in the first two days of the tournament, with only four double-header days scheduled in the first half.

Last year’s finalists, Punjab Kings, will square off against 2022 champions Gujarat Titans on March 31, while Lucknow Super Giants will play Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener the next day, on April 1. The marquee clashes – RCB vs CSK and MI vs RCB – will take place on April 5 and April 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Wankhede Stadium, respectively.

The tournament schedule announcement had earlier been delayed due to the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. The IPL Governing Council is expected to confirm the schedule for the second half once the Election Commission announces the poll dates.

There had also been uncertainty over whether RCB would play their home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium following last year’s stampede during the team’s victory celebrations that claimed 11 lives. However, after receiving clearance from the Karnataka government, RCB confirmed they will play five home matches in Bengaluru, with the remaining two scheduled in Raipur.