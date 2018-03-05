Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif take bromance to Twitter in hilarious exchange

Former Indian cricket teammates Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif share a very strong bond, as even after their playing days the two cricketers remain close and cherish every moment they get to meet.

Recently, the two cricketers indulged in a friendly exchange on social media, which was started by Harbhajan when he tweeted a photo of himself and Kaif with the latter kissing the turbunator’s cheek.

Kaif, who has made a very strong presence on social media platforms (especially Twitter) among former Indian cricketers, took the ‘bromance’ to another level when he posted a hilarious photograph while replying to Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan is all set to start a new innings with his next franchise — Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — in the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, starting April 7.

Having spent a decade at the Mumbai Indians (MI), Harbhajan was chosen by CSK after they did not retain their star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for their comeback in the cash-rich T20 league.

Ik chumma tu muj ko udhar de de 🙈complete the song bhai sahb @MohammadKaif always fun when u r around bro👍😜👌🏏 #yari #dosti #brothers #RaghavendraRathore s collection🙏👌👌simply no 1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Vda0Y97CAA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 3, 2018

Pyaare Bhajji , aur ke liye wait karna padega :) Always wonderful meeting you ! pic.twitter.com/1E4uZBBTdf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 3, 2018

In an international career spanning six years, Kaif played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India from 2000 to 2006. Much credited for his inspirational batting in the final of the NatWest Trophy 2002, Kaif is also considered one of the finest fielders produced by India.