Harbhajan Singh points out differences between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

cricket

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:42 IST

Senior India spinner Harbhajan Singh has been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception and he has played for both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - the two most successful sides in the tournament. When MI have won the tournament four times, CSK claimed the title thrice. The off-spinner has won the tournament with both the teams and he pointed out the differences in approach when it comes to the two sides.

“MI are very professional - it is very fun to play for the team. I have played for 10 years. I don’t know what to do, it’s very tough situation for me. How MI is different from CSK is that CSK is very relaxed. There are not too many meetings, it is up to players to do what they wish to. There is not much pressure there. At MI, there was a bit of pressure, that they feel they want to win the match. In CSK, it is relaxed. We don’t even realise that it is match day. Both teams have amazing set-up and I am glad I have spent all these years with both these teams,” Harbhajan said during the Instagram Live session with Rohit Sharma.

READ: ‘If Virat, Rohit gets out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’

Harbhajan also talked about the consistency that is synonymous with Chennai Super Kings and gave the example of Shane Watson who did not perform much but came up with a brilliant ton in the IPL 2018 final.

“CSK do not make too changes into the team. If Watson was not getting runs throughout the season, and he went on to score a ton. The team kept backing him. In the Mumbai Indians final, he almost played a match-winning innings. You need to know how to back players. Players like Watson can win the game on his own. Even for the team India, players like Rishabh Pant, who is a match-winner should be backed. I know he is unable to score runs for now, but I am sure he would come good,” he explained.