Harbhajan Singh tells Sarfaraz Khan 'Look at Karun Nair' as England snub deemed 'unfortunate': 'I was a bit shocked'

When the Indian team for the upcoming England Tour was announced, Sarfaraz Khan’s name was a big absence from the squad roster, leaving many fans and experts surprised by the decision. Ahead of the squad announcement, many felt that he had done enough to claim a spot in the squad for the five-match Test series vs England, having made his India debut last year in a home serfies against the same side. In that series, he got half-centuries in both innings of the first Test, and then backed it up with a sensational 150 vs New Zealand at home, when other Indian batters miserably failed. Sarfaraz’s ton wasn’t enough as India were whitewashed 0-3 by New Zealand at home. Sarfaraz Khan was not picked for the tour of England(PTI)

He was also part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, but didn’t get a chance to play. But for the upcoming England Tests, the BCCI selectors decided to go with the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, dropping Sarfaraz in the process.

‘I was a bit shocked’: Harbhajan Singh

Speaking to PTI, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh weighed in on Sarfaraz’s exclusion from the squad for the England series, labelling it as ‘very unfortunate’.

“It’s very unfortunate... I was a bit shocked not seeing his name in the squad. I’m sure he will come back strong. He has got that will to make a comeback…All I can say is, don’t be disheartened, you will get your due, if not today, then tomorrow…Look at Karun Nair”, he said.

“He scored 300 runs against England and then never got too many opportunities. Now he is back in England with the team,” he further added.

The upcoming Test series will see a new generation take over the mantle, with the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma announced Test retirements and R Ashwin quitting all formats. The only seniors left from the previous leadership are Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.