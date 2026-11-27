Mohammed Siraj was once again left out of India's playing XI as the second and final Test between India and New Zealand got underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj featured in just one match on the New Zealand tour. (PTI) more less

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Former India players Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Kartik and Mohammed Kaif weighed in on the pacer's exclusion, saying the call was “tough” on the speedster.

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For the second Test against New Zealand, India made just one change to their playing XI from the series opener, bringing in Gurnoor Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna. This meant that spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was also kept out of the line-up, with Washington Sundar playing ahead of him.

Before the start of play, Gavaskar said since the first Test at Wellington most people were talking about Siraj's exclusion but not Jadeja's.

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{{^usCountry}} "You're talking about Siraj. What about Jadeja? I do believe that his spin would have been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days because he gives the ball a fair tweak. He's not somebody who will toss the ball up, but he's known to get the ball to grip and turn, even on the most placid of pitches," Gavaskar told the broadcaster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You're talking about Siraj. What about Jadeja? I do believe that his spin would have been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days because he gives the ball a fair tweak. He's not somebody who will toss the ball up, but he's known to get the ball to grip and turn, even on the most placid of pitches," Gavaskar told the broadcaster. {{/usCountry}}

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"So, I think it's tough for him as well as for Siraj. Now, Siraj is among the top wicket-takers in the cycle. So, let's wait and see. The way I've always seen it is that whatever reservations you might have about the XI, the 14 or the 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and my team. It's an Indian team. So, I back this team now that they've picked this playing XI, and I'm praying that this team does well," he added.

‘Don’t take him along'

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Former India spinner Kartik didn't hold back, saying if the team felt that the pacer's form wasn't ideal, then he shouldn't have been on the tour.

After the first Test in Wellington ended in a draw, India captain Shubman Gill had hinted that Siraj was dropped owing to his current form. However, he admitted that the call was tough to make.

“He was made to sit out in the ODIs as well. In the West Indies series too, he just played the last ODI. I am just surprised. You don't keep him in the team. If you think his form isn't great, don't take him [along] then,” said Kartik.

Former India batter Kaif echoed the same sentiment. According to him, whenever India are travelling, Siraj should be one of the first names to be picked in the Playing XI.

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"Hard to believe, as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif wrote on X.

Siraj last played a Test against Sri Lanka in August. After being rested for the preceding white-ball assignment in the UK, the pacer's pace was down, and Siraj attributed this to a lack of game time.

Before the New Zealand tour, Siraj, who has 144 Test wickets to his name in 48 matches, played the Duleep Trophy final and the first two Ranji Trophy matches for Hyderabad. He also represented India A in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A. His performances in those games were quite average.

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