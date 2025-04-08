Hardik Pandya fumes at critics over Tilak Varma retired out call: ‘People made a lot of things but…’

Mumbai Indians suffered a second consecutive loss in the IPL 2025 on Monday, falling 12 runs short at their home venue, the Wankhede Stadium, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Incidentally, Tilak Varma, who retired out in the 19th over in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, was the top scorer for Mumbai, smashing 56 runs at a strike rate of 193.10 against RCB. It further sparked questions about Hardik Pandya's move in the LSG game, but the all-rounder had his answer ready for the critics. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya gestures during IPL 2025 cricket match between MI and RCB, at the Wankhede Stadium(PTI)

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik explained that while the decision was more of a tactical call, he revealed that Tilak was also injured after suffering a blow in the practice session at the end of the game.

He said: “Tilak was fantastic. Last game, a lot of things happened. People made a lot of things about it but people don't know that he had a very nasty hit previous day. It was a tactical call but because of the finger which he had, the coach just felt that that was a better option that someone fresh can come and do it.”

"Today, he was fantastic. In this sort of games, powerplays are very crucial. Couple of overs we were not able to get in the middle, that put us back in the chase. It comes down to execution in the death - we were not able to play those balls," the MI skipper added.

It wasn't Hardik's call

In the chase of 203 at the Ekana Stadium last week against Lucknow, Tilak was retired out before the start of the final over after scoring 25 off 23, which did not have a single boundary. Mitchell Santner replaced him for the final over, but Mumbai still fell short in the chase. Following the defeat, Hardik was subject to criticism for the move, before head coach Mahela Jayawardene came forward to reveal that it was his call.

He had said: said, "I think Tilak batted well for us when we lost that wicket and that partnership with Surya and he just wanted to get going but he just couldn't then. I waited till the last few overs hoping that because he spent some time there so he should have been able to get that hit out of the way but I just felt that at the end I just needed someone fresh to go and he was struggling. When these things happen in cricket and not nice to take him out but I had to do that, it was a tactical decision at that point."