Hardik Pandya gets INR 1.65 crore pay hike as he joins Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians land Arshdeep Singh in blockbuster IPL trade

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed one of the biggest trade deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with Hardik Pandya moving to PBKS in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. Pandya, who captained MI over the last three seasons, will now begin a new chapter after failing to guide the franchise to a title during his tenure as skipper.

Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings. (IPL Image)

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“Pandya will join PBKS at a fee of ₹18 crore, up from his existing fee of ₹16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of ₹18 crore,” the IPL statement read.

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Pandya was linked with several franchises after his forgettable outing last season, but Punjab Kings eventually managed to secure the services of the all-rounder. They sent their lead fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, to Mumbai Indians as part of the exchange.

PBKS, who are still chasing their maiden IPL title, let go of Arshdeep, whom they had bought for ₹18 crore at the last mega auction. The left-arm pacer played 96 matches for the franchise, taking 111 wickets.

Hardik's journey

Pandya began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 before joining Gujarat Titans in 2022. He led the franchise to the title in its debut season and another final the following year. He subsequently returned to MI, replacing five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma as skipper.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Pandya failed to replicate his success with Gujarat at Mumbai. His first season as MI captain was particularly difficult, with fans repeatedly booing him throughout the tournament. The hostility also appeared to affect the team, which finished at the bottom of the table in 2024. Mumbai showed signs of improvement a year later, reaching the playoffs (Qualifier 2), but regressed in 2026, finishing ninth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Pandya failed to replicate his success with Gujarat at Mumbai. His first season as MI captain was particularly difficult, with fans repeatedly booing him throughout the tournament. The hostility also appeared to affect the team, which finished at the bottom of the table in 2024. Mumbai showed signs of improvement a year later, reaching the playoffs (Qualifier 2), but regressed in 2026, finishing ninth. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides, Pandya's injury troubles have continued to haunt him, with his IPL 2026 campaign also disrupted by fitness issues. He missed a couple of matches during the season due to back spasms and has not featured in competitive cricket since. Back spasms, a leg strain and now a shin injury -- three different setbacks in the space of five months -- have kept the all-rounder away from regular action and raised further concerns over his fitness.

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With things not quite working out, MI have decided to part ways with Pandya and bring in Arshdeep Singh to bolster a pace attack that looked depleted last season.