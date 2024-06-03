Hardik Pandya receives strong support from Ian Bishop for T20 World Cup turnaround: 'What he endured in IPL 2024...'

Even though Rohit Sharma admitted that Team India is yet to nail their batting lineup at the ICC World T20 2024, vice-captain Hardik Pandya has emerged as a sure starter following his impressive knock against Bangladesh. Playing the role of a finisher in India's only warm-up tie, Pandya powered the Virat Kohli-less side to a match-winning total in New York on Saturday. Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has also strongly backed Pandya to deliver the goods at the World Cup. Bishop feels fans could have approached Hardik's captaincy situation a little differently in the IPL 2024(Getty Images)

Pandya faced the wrath of fans in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians skipper was at the receiving end after he replaced Rohit as the leader of the MI side. Five-time winners Mumbai replaced Rohit with Hardik only to extend their trophyless run in the IPL 2024. Hardik also endured a tough homecoming as the Mumbai skipper was even booed incessantly by the home fans. Under Hardik's leadership, Mumbai finished 10th in the 2024 season.

'What he endured during the IPL…'

"I think he is a pretty strong personality. I would like to think that the other members of the team would have rallied around him. What he endured during the IPL, some of it was not of his own making. I just wish fans could have approached it maybe a little differently, but they have the right to voice their views however they see fit," Bishop told the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup.

Headlining India's only practice game against Bangladesh, Hardik smashed 40 off 23 balls to help India post 182-5 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in its 60-run win over the Asian giantkillers. Hardik also bowled three overs and picked up the wicket of Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan. In an interview with Star Sports, Hardik shared his views about combating 'difficult times' before the T20 World Cup.

“Eventually, I believe, you have to stay in the battle. Sometimes life puts you in situations where things are tough, but I believe that if you leave the game or the field, the battle that is, you won't get what you want from your sport, or the results you are looking for. So, yeah, it has been difficult, but at the same time, I have been process-driven, I have tried to follow the same routines I used to follow earlier,” Hardik said.