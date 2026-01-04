Hardik Pandya's stop-start fitness reshapes India's all-rounder dilemma: Why Nitish Reddy is the practical replacement

Hardik Pandya’s value to India has never been in doubt. His availability, though, has. Across the last few seasons, India have repeatedly had to plan white-ball squads knowing Pandya can miss stretches through injury or workload management. Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy for India.

That recurring uncertainty is why the Hardik substitute conversation matters. It isn’t about finding a carbon copy. It is about protecting India’s team balance when the seam bowling all-rounder slot suddenly opens up.

Why Nitish Kumar Reddy is even in this discussion

Pandya’s slot is a two-in-one job: late-order hitting that lifts the tempo, and seam over that stops the XI from becoming one bowler short. Remove him, and captains often have to pick between depth and bowling coverage.

On paper, Nitish Kumar Reddy is once o the few Indian options who naturally fit that same template rather than forcing a solution.

Start with what India have seen already. In a tiny but striking early sample, Nitish has scored at a very high strike rate while also contributing wickets at a manageable economy. The headline here isn’t just the runs; it’s the intent. He looks comfortable playing impact cricket rather than settling in and hoping to accelerate later.

The stronger argument for Nitish, however, comes from domestic cricket, because it mirrors what India need from the role over time. In List A cricket, he has built a modern one-day profile: a stable batting base with a strike rate close to 100, alongside regular wickets with a respectable economy. That matters in ODIs because India do not need a fifth bowler who can bat, they need an all-rounder who can be trusted to contribute in both disciplines without dragging their innings.

T20 comparison of Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy(HT)

Hardik Pandya vs Nitish Reddy in List A.(HT)

Then there is the sustainability marker. In first-class cricket, Nitish already has a substantial bowling footprint, wickets at a respectable average across a meaningful sample. It suggests his bowling is not cosmetic and that he has the engine to carry responsibility rather than being sheltered as a part-timer.

The caution is equally clear. Hardik Pandya is not just a skill set, he is proof, years of international repetition, pressure finishing, and leadership trust. Nitish, for now, is a promising role match with early flashes and a solid domestic base. Converting that into a plug-and-play replacement will come down to one test India have not fully demanded yet: whether he can deliver those seam overs consistently, in high-leverage phases, when the game is tight, and there is nowhere to hide.