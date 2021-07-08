Haris Sohail ruled out of England ODIs due to hamstring injury

The Pakistan cricket team dealt a huge blow as middle-order batsman Haris Sohail was ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England to a hamstring injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the development through an official statement on Thursday.

The 32-year-old had an MRI scan on Wednesday which revealed a grade three tear injury, which he had picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

“I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute to the side's success and also cement my position in the side,” Sohail said.

“In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season,” he added.

The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed middle-order batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out. Sohail, who was named in the ODI squad, will now return to Pakistan and undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

Babar-Azam led Pakistan are set to square off against hosts England in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on Thursday. After the tour of England, Pakistan will travel to the West Indies on July 21 where they will play five T20Is and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

