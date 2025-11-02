Harmanpreet equals India’s unfortunate 43-year-old Women’s World Cup record, but gains statistical edge vs South Africa

After a considerable delay to the start of the much-anticipated Women's World Cup final at the DY Patil Sports Academy, due to rain in Navi Mumbai, Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and South Africa opted to bowl against India. Both teams made no changes to their playing XI, which featured in the semifinal earlier this week. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt during the toss before the Women's World Cup final match(PTI)

This was the eighth time that India lost a toss out of the nine games they played in the Women's World Cup tournament this time. In fact, Harmanpreet Kaur won just one toss in the last 11 ODIs, and that game ended in a No Result - against Bangladesh last Sunday at the same venue. With the result of the toss, India equalled their unfortunate 43-year-old record in Women's World Cup history. In 1982, India had lost eight tosses out of the 12 games. However, England still hold the record for being the team that lost the most number of tosses in a World Cup edition - 9 out of 13 in 1982.

While the conditions in Navi Mumbai made Harmanpreet prefer bowling first against South Africa, teams defending totals have historically held a slight edge in World Cup finals. Of the nine summit clashes so far, sides batting first have won five. Notably, in the four ODI matches played in Navi Mumbai during the ongoing World Cup, teams batting first have won twice, while one game ended in a No Result.

The toss was originally scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST, but was delayed by 30 minutes, with play due to start at 3:30 PM IST and no loss of overs. However, there was a further delay with more rainfall and a wet outfield. Finally, the rain relented, and the toss took place at 4:32 PM, with the start of play scheduled for 5:00 PM. There was no loss of overs with a two-hour stipulated extension available for the knock-out matches. Monday is also a reserve day for the final, if rain returns.

The 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup will witness a new winner after India beat the reigning champions Australia by five wickets in the semifinal at the same venue on Thursday. South Africa, who are a first-time finalist, beat four-time champions England by 125 runs in the first semi on Wednesday in Guwahati.