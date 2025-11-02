India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Rain pelting down in Navi Mumbai, toss might be delayed
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim to create history and end the ICC trophy jinx. However, it is currently raining in Navi Mumbai and the toss might just get delayed.
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: The D-day is finally here. Harmanpreet Kaur's India has the chance of climbing the Mount Everest of women's cricket, and only South Africa stands in their way. India and South Africa are all set to battle it out in the finals of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams registered exceptional performances in the semi-finals as India got the better of Australia, while South Africa outclassed England. The last hurrah is here for both teams, and ahead of the summit clash, one can easily say India are the clear-cut favourites. The hosts have played three matches in Navi Mumbai in the tournament so far and are unbeaten. South Africa will be playing at the venue for the first time in the tournament. However, things won't be as straightforward as South Africa knows a thing or two about how to beat India....Read More
In the group stage clash earlier, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side defeated India in Vizag, coming back from behind to launch an exceptional assault in the final few overs. Nadine de Klerk remained unbeaten as South Africa chased the target down. However, the final will be a different kettle of fish, and it needs to be seen who holds their nerves better. The summit clash of the World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app, and it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
India and South Africa have squared off against each other 34 times in women’s ODIs. India have won on 20 occasions, while South Africa emerged triumphant 13 times. One match ended in a no result.
Predicted XIs:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(wicketkeeper), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Raining in Navi Mumbai
India vs South Africa Live Score: Boy oh boy! It has started to rain in Navi Mumbai and the steady drizzle is threatening to delay the toss. We have still more than an hour to go for the coin flip. Let's just hope that the rain gods relent and we are able to get full 50 overs in. Whether the game begins on time, only time will tell.
Harmanpreet Kaur and co chase history
india vs South Africa Live Score: India came ever so close in 2017 under the captaincy of Mithali Raj but the side collapsed like a deck of cards to lose the final against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The story was similar in the 2005 final against Australia as well as India failed to leave a mark.
Will it be third time lucky for India? Harmanpreet Kaur and co have the chance of scripting history and emerging as the true blue trailblazers in Indian women's cricket.
However, South Africa stand in the way and the Proteas would aim to spoil the hosts' party. The match promises to be a firecracker!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa. The day has all the making of being memorable for the Indian team. Can the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side end the ICC trophy title drought and bring the silverware home? Only time will tell.
