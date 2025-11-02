India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Rain pelting down in Navi Mumbai, toss might be delayed

Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim to create history

India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: The D-day is finally here. Harmanpreet Kaur's India has the chance of climbing the Mount Everest of women's cricket, and only South Africa stands in their way. India and South Africa are all set to battle it out in the finals of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams registered exceptional performances in the semi-finals as India got the better of Australia, while South Africa outclassed England. The last hurrah is here for both teams, and ahead of the summit clash, one can easily say India are the clear-cut favourites. The hosts have played three matches in Navi Mumbai in the tournament so far and are unbeaten. South Africa will be playing at the venue for the first time in the tournament. However, things won't be as straightforward as South Africa knows a thing or two about how to beat India. In the group stage clash earlier, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side defeated India in Vizag, coming back from behind to launch an exceptional assault in the final few overs. Nadine de Klerk remained unbeaten as South Africa chased the target down. However, the final will be a different kettle of fish, and it needs to be seen who holds their nerves better. The summit clash of the World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app, and it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. India and South Africa have squared off against each other 34 times in women’s ODIs. India have won on 20 occasions, while South Africa emerged triumphant 13 times. One match ended in a no result. Predicted XIs: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur. South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(wicketkeeper), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. ...Read More

